The Vegas Golden Knights (37-19-6), coming off a 4-3 shootout win over the New Jersey Devils, host the Montreal Canadiens (26-32-4) at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, March 5 at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SportsNet RM, TSN2, and RDS. The Canadiens were defeated by the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 in their most recent outing.

Golden Knights vs. Canadiens Game Info

When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Favorite Underdog Total Golden Knights (-300) Canadiens (+250) 6

Golden Knights Betting Insights

The Golden Knights have compiled a 25-18 record when favored on the moneyline this season.

Vegas has played five times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -300 or shorter, and claimed a victory in each game.

The Golden Knights have an implied moneyline win probability of 75.0% in this contest.

In 33 of 62 matches this season, Vegas and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

Golden Knights vs. Canadiens Rankings

Golden Knights Total (Rank) Canadiens Total (Rank) 195 (18th) Goals 166 (27th) 171 (8th) Goals Allowed 221 (26th) 32 (25th) Power Play Goals 31 (26th) 31 (2nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 56 (27th)

Golden Knights Advanced Stats

Five of Vegas' last 10 contests went over.

The Golden Knights and their opponents have averaged 6.1 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.1 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.

In their last 10 games, the Golden Knights' goals per game average is 0.4 higher than their season-long average.

The Golden Knights are ranked 18th in the NHL with 195 goals this season, an average of 3.2 per contest.

The Golden Knights are ranked eighth in NHL action for the fewest goals against this season, having conceded 171 total goals (2.8 per game).

The squad has the league's ninth-best goal differential at +24 this season.

