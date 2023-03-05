Golden Knights vs. Canadiens: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 4:47 AM PST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Vegas Golden Knights (37-19-6), coming off a 4-3 shootout win over the New Jersey Devils, host the Montreal Canadiens (26-32-4) at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, March 5 at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SportsNet RM, TSN2, and RDS. The Canadiens were defeated by the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 in their most recent outing.
Golden Knights vs. Canadiens Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SportsNet RM, TSN2, and RDS
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Golden Knights (-300)
|Canadiens (+250)
|6
Golden Knights Betting Insights
- The Golden Knights have compiled a 25-18 record when favored on the moneyline this season.
- Vegas has played five times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -300 or shorter, and claimed a victory in each game.
- The Golden Knights have an implied moneyline win probability of 75.0% in this contest.
- In 33 of 62 matches this season, Vegas and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.
Golden Knights vs. Canadiens Rankings
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|Canadiens Total (Rank)
|195 (18th)
|Goals
|166 (27th)
|171 (8th)
|Goals Allowed
|221 (26th)
|32 (25th)
|Power Play Goals
|31 (26th)
|31 (2nd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|56 (27th)
Golden Knights Advanced Stats
- Five of Vegas' last 10 contests went over.
- The Golden Knights and their opponents have averaged 6.1 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.1 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.
- In their last 10 games, the Golden Knights' goals per game average is 0.4 higher than their season-long average.
- The Golden Knights are ranked 18th in the NHL with 195 goals this season, an average of 3.2 per contest.
- The Golden Knights are ranked eighth in NHL action for the fewest goals against this season, having conceded 171 total goals (2.8 per game).
- The squad has the league's ninth-best goal differential at +24 this season.
