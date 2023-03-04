Take a look at the injury report for the Sacramento Kings (37-25), which currently has only one player listed, as the Kings ready for their matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves (33-32) at Golden 1 Center on Saturday, March 4 at 10:00 PM ET.

The Kings are coming off of a 128-127 win over the Clippers in their most recent outing on Friday. In the Kings' win, De'Aaron Fox led the way with a team-high 33 points (adding seven rebounds and seven assists).

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Richaun Holmes PF Questionable Illness 3.2 2 0.1

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Timberwolves Injuries: Karl-Anthony Towns: Out (Calf)

Kings vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: NBCS-CA and BSN

Kings Season Insights

The 120.9 points per game the Kings put up are 5.6 more points than the Timberwolves give up (115.3).

When Sacramento scores more than 115.3 points, it is 33-6.

The Kings' offense has been much improved over their last 10 games, racking up 131 points per contest compared to the 120.9 they've averaged this season.

Sacramento makes 13.4 three-pointers per game (seventh-most in the league), 1.2 more than its opponents (12.2). It is shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc (10th in the NBA) while allowing opponents to shoot 37.2%.

The Kings rank second in the NBA with 116.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and 22nd in the league defensively with 113.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Kings vs. Timberwolves Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Kings -5 238

