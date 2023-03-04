The Sacramento Kings (37-25) host the Minnesota Timberwolves (33-32) after winning three straight home games. The Kings are favored by 5.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 4, 2023. The over/under is 236.5 in the matchup.

Kings vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: NBCS-CA and BSN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kings -5.5 236.5

Kings Betting Records & Stats

Sacramento and its opponents have combined to score more than 236.5 points in 31 of 62 games this season.

Sacramento has an average point total of 239.1 in its contests this year, 2.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Kings have gone 34-28-0 ATS this season.

This season, Sacramento has been favored 38 times and won 27, or 71.1%, of those games.

Sacramento has a record of 13-3, a 81.2% win rate, when it's favored by -225 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Kings have a 69.2% chance to win.

Kings vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats

Kings vs Timberwolves Total Facts Games Over 236.5 % of Games Over 236.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kings 31 50% 120.9 236.2 118.2 233.5 235.6 Timberwolves 23 35.4% 115.3 236.2 115.3 233.5 231

Additional Kings Insights & Trends

The Kings have gone 8-2 in their past 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.

In their past 10 contests, the Kings have hit the over eight times.

Sacramento has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 15 times in 31 games when playing at home, and it has covered 19 times in 31 games when playing on the road.

The 120.9 points per game the Kings put up are 5.6 more points than the Timberwolves give up (115.3).

Sacramento is 27-12 against the spread and 33-6 overall when scoring more than 115.3 points.

Kings vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits

Kings and Timberwolves Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kings 34-28 10-7 31-31 Timberwolves 29-35 7-6 28-37

Kings vs. Timberwolves Point Insights

Scoring Insights Kings Timberwolves 120.9 Points Scored (PG) 115.3 1 NBA Rank (PPG) 10 27-12 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 13-6 33-6 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 14-5 118.2 Points Allowed (PG) 115.3 27 NBA Rank (PAPG) 18 22-7 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 23-20 21-8 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 28-16

