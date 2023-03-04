Kings vs. Timberwolves: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 10:37 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Sacramento Kings (37-25) host the Minnesota Timberwolves (33-32) after winning three straight home games. The Kings are favored by 5.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 4, 2023. The over/under is 236.5 in the matchup.
Kings vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV: NBCS-CA and BSN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Kings
|-5.5
|236.5
Kings Betting Records & Stats
- Sacramento and its opponents have combined to score more than 236.5 points in 31 of 62 games this season.
- Sacramento has an average point total of 239.1 in its contests this year, 2.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Kings have gone 34-28-0 ATS this season.
- This season, Sacramento has been favored 38 times and won 27, or 71.1%, of those games.
- Sacramento has a record of 13-3, a 81.2% win rate, when it's favored by -225 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Kings have a 69.2% chance to win.
Kings vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 236.5
|% of Games Over 236.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Kings
|31
|50%
|120.9
|236.2
|118.2
|233.5
|235.6
|Timberwolves
|23
|35.4%
|115.3
|236.2
|115.3
|233.5
|231
Additional Kings Insights & Trends
- The Kings have gone 8-2 in their past 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.
- In their past 10 contests, the Kings have hit the over eight times.
- Sacramento has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 15 times in 31 games when playing at home, and it has covered 19 times in 31 games when playing on the road.
- The 120.9 points per game the Kings put up are 5.6 more points than the Timberwolves give up (115.3).
- Sacramento is 27-12 against the spread and 33-6 overall when scoring more than 115.3 points.
Kings vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Kings
|34-28
|10-7
|31-31
|Timberwolves
|29-35
|7-6
|28-37
Kings vs. Timberwolves Point Insights
|Kings
|Timberwolves
|120.9
|115.3
|1
|10
|27-12
|13-6
|33-6
|14-5
|118.2
|115.3
|27
|18
|22-7
|23-20
|21-8
|28-16
