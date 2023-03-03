The Sacramento Kings (36-25) square off against the Los Angeles Clippers (33-32) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday at Golden 1 Center. De'Aaron Fox of the Kings and Russell Westbrook of the Clippers are two players to watch in this contest.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on NBCS-CA and BSSC.

How to Watch Kings vs. Clippers

Game Day: Friday, March 3

Friday, March 3 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Location: Sacramento, California

Kings' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Kings beat the Thunder on Tuesday, 123-117. Their leading scorer was Harrison Barnes with 29 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Harrison Barnes 29 9 3 0 1 4 Domantas Sabonis 22 13 9 0 1 0 Kevin Huerter 20 4 9 0 0 2

Kings Players to Watch

Sabonis paces his squad in both rebounds (12.4) and assists (6.9) per contest, and also averages 18.8 points. Defensively, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Fox paces his squad in both points (25.4) and assists (6.3) per contest, and also puts up 4.3 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Barnes is posting 15.0 points, 1.7 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game.

Kevin Huerter posts 14.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest, shooting 47.9% from the floor and 38.7% from downtown with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Malik Monk is posting 13.9 points, 3.8 assists and 2.6 rebounds per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Domantas Sabonis 18.9 12.2 6.5 1.2 0.2 0.3 De'Aaron Fox 25.7 3.4 5.6 1.5 0.2 1.2 Keegan Murray 12.7 5.1 2.0 1.1 0.6 2.7 Kevin Huerter 12.8 3.4 2.8 1.0 0.5 1.9 Harrison Barnes 12.8 4.3 1.6 0.4 0.3 1.1

