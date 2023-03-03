How to Watch the Kings vs. Clippers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 3
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 1:31 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Sacramento Kings (36-25) will attempt to extend a four-game win streak when they host the Los Angeles Clippers (33-32) on March 3, 2023 at Golden 1 Center.
Kings vs. Clippers Game Info
- When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV: NBCS-CA, BSSC
Kings Stats Insights
- The Kings are shooting 49.8% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 47.2% the Clippers allow to opponents.
- In games Sacramento shoots higher than 47.2% from the field, it is 32-10 overall.
- The Kings are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Clippers sit at 15th.
- The 120.7 points per game the Kings average are 8.2 more points than the Clippers allow (112.5).
- Sacramento has a 34-9 record when putting up more than 112.5 points.
Kings Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Kings have played better at home this season, averaging 123.9 points per game, compared to 117.7 per game in road games.
- Defensively Sacramento has played worse in home games this season, ceding 118.3 points per game, compared to 117.8 in away games.
- In terms of three-point shooting, the Kings have played better at home this year, making 14.1 treys per game with a 39.4% three-point percentage, compared to 12.8 threes per game and a 34.4% three-point percentage in away games.
Kings Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Richaun Holmes
|Questionable
|Illness
|De'Aaron Fox
|Questionable
|Wrist
