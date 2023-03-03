The Sacramento Kings (36-25) will attempt to extend a four-game win streak when they host the Los Angeles Clippers (33-32) on March 3, 2023 at Golden 1 Center.

Kings vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, March 3, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: NBCS-CA, BSSC

Kings Stats Insights

The Kings are shooting 49.8% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 47.2% the Clippers allow to opponents.

In games Sacramento shoots higher than 47.2% from the field, it is 32-10 overall.

The Kings are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Clippers sit at 15th.

The 120.7 points per game the Kings average are 8.2 more points than the Clippers allow (112.5).

Sacramento has a 34-9 record when putting up more than 112.5 points.

Kings Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Kings have played better at home this season, averaging 123.9 points per game, compared to 117.7 per game in road games.

Defensively Sacramento has played worse in home games this season, ceding 118.3 points per game, compared to 117.8 in away games.

In terms of three-point shooting, the Kings have played better at home this year, making 14.1 treys per game with a 39.4% three-point percentage, compared to 12.8 threes per game and a 34.4% three-point percentage in away games.

Kings Injuries