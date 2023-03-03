The Sacramento Kings (36-25) will look to extend a four-game win streak when they host the Los Angeles Clippers (33-32) on Friday, March 3, 2023 at Golden 1 Center as 7.5-point favorites. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and BSSC. The over/under in the matchup is set at 239.5.

Kings vs. Clippers Odds & Info

When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, March 3, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: NBCS-CA and BSSC

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kings -7.5 239.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Kings Betting Records & Stats

Sacramento and its opponents have scored more than 239.5 points in 25 of 61 games this season.

Sacramento's contests this year have an average point total of 238.8, 0.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Kings' ATS record is 34-27-0 this season.

This season, Sacramento has been favored 37 times and won 26, or 70.3%, of those games.

This season, Sacramento has won seven of its nine games, or 77.8%, when favored by at least -300 on the moneyline.

The Kings have a 75% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Kings vs. Clippers Over/Under Stats

Kings vs Clippers Total Facts Games Over 239.5 % of Games Over 239.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kings 25 41% 120.7 232.8 118.1 230.6 235.5 Clippers 10 15.4% 112.1 232.8 112.5 230.6 223.1

Additional Kings Insights & Trends

The Kings have a 6-4 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall in their past 10 games.

Eight of Kings' past 10 outings have hit the over.

When playing at home, Sacramento owns a worse record against the spread (15-15-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (19-12-0).

The Kings put up 120.7 points per game, 8.2 more points than the 112.5 the Clippers give up.

When Sacramento scores more than 112.5 points, it is 30-13 against the spread and 34-9 overall.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Kings vs. Clippers Betting Splits

Kings and Clippers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kings 34-27 6-4 30-31 Clippers 31-34 0-4 29-36

Kings vs. Clippers Point Insights

Scoring Insights Kings Clippers 120.7 Points Scored (PG) 112.1 1 NBA Rank (PPG) 24 30-13 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 13-6 34-9 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 16-3 118.1 Points Allowed (PG) 112.5 26 NBA Rank (PAPG) 11 13-2 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 28-23 11-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 29-22

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.