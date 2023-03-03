Kings vs. Clippers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Sacramento Kings (36-25) will look to extend a four-game win streak when they host the Los Angeles Clippers (33-32) on Friday, March 3, 2023 at Golden 1 Center as 7.5-point favorites. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and BSSC. The over/under in the matchup is set at 239.5.
Kings vs. Clippers Odds & Info
- When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV: NBCS-CA and BSSC
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Kings
|-7.5
|239.5
Kings Betting Records & Stats
- Sacramento and its opponents have scored more than 239.5 points in 25 of 61 games this season.
- Sacramento's contests this year have an average point total of 238.8, 0.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Kings' ATS record is 34-27-0 this season.
- This season, Sacramento has been favored 37 times and won 26, or 70.3%, of those games.
- This season, Sacramento has won seven of its nine games, or 77.8%, when favored by at least -300 on the moneyline.
- The Kings have a 75% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Kings vs. Clippers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 239.5
|% of Games Over 239.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Kings
|25
|41%
|120.7
|232.8
|118.1
|230.6
|235.5
|Clippers
|10
|15.4%
|112.1
|232.8
|112.5
|230.6
|223.1
Additional Kings Insights & Trends
- The Kings have a 6-4 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall in their past 10 games.
- Eight of Kings' past 10 outings have hit the over.
- When playing at home, Sacramento owns a worse record against the spread (15-15-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (19-12-0).
- The Kings put up 120.7 points per game, 8.2 more points than the 112.5 the Clippers give up.
- When Sacramento scores more than 112.5 points, it is 30-13 against the spread and 34-9 overall.
Kings vs. Clippers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Kings
|34-27
|6-4
|30-31
|Clippers
|31-34
|0-4
|29-36
Kings vs. Clippers Point Insights
|Kings
|Clippers
|120.7
|112.1
|1
|24
|30-13
|13-6
|34-9
|16-3
|118.1
|112.5
|26
|11
|13-2
|28-23
|11-4
|29-22
