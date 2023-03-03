The Sacramento Kings (36-25) will look to extend a four-game win streak when they host the Los Angeles Clippers (33-32) on Friday, March 3, 2023 at Golden 1 Center as 7.5-point favorites. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and BSSC. The over/under in the matchup is set at 239.5.

Kings vs. Clippers Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
  • TV: NBCS-CA and BSSC
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Kings -7.5 239.5

Kings Betting Records & Stats

  • Sacramento and its opponents have scored more than 239.5 points in 25 of 61 games this season.
  • Sacramento's contests this year have an average point total of 238.8, 0.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.
  • The Kings' ATS record is 34-27-0 this season.
  • This season, Sacramento has been favored 37 times and won 26, or 70.3%, of those games.
  • This season, Sacramento has won seven of its nine games, or 77.8%, when favored by at least -300 on the moneyline.
  • The Kings have a 75% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Kings vs. Clippers Over/Under Stats

Kings vs Clippers Total Facts
Games Over 239.5 % of Games Over 239.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Kings 25 41% 120.7 232.8 118.1 230.6 235.5
Clippers 10 15.4% 112.1 232.8 112.5 230.6 223.1

Additional Kings Insights & Trends

  • The Kings have a 6-4 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall in their past 10 games.
  • Eight of Kings' past 10 outings have hit the over.
  • When playing at home, Sacramento owns a worse record against the spread (15-15-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (19-12-0).
  • The Kings put up 120.7 points per game, 8.2 more points than the 112.5 the Clippers give up.
  • When Sacramento scores more than 112.5 points, it is 30-13 against the spread and 34-9 overall.

Kings vs. Clippers Betting Splits

Kings and Clippers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Kings 34-27 6-4 30-31
Clippers 31-34 0-4 29-36

Kings vs. Clippers Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Kings Clippers
120.7
Points Scored (PG)
 112.1
1
NBA Rank (PPG)
 24
30-13
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 13-6
34-9
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 16-3
118.1
Points Allowed (PG)
 112.5
26
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 11
13-2
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 28-23
11-4
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 29-22

