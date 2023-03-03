The Sacramento Kings, Kevin Huerter included, hit the court versus the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

In his most recent time out, a 123-117 win over the Thunder, Huerter put up 20 points and nine assists.

In this article we will dive into Huerter's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Kevin Huerter Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 14.7 12.8 Rebounds 3.5 3.4 3.4 Assists 2.5 3.0 2.8 PRA 20.5 21.1 19 PR 17.5 18.1 16.2 3PM 2.5 2.6 1.9



Looking to bet on one or more of Kevin Huerter's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Kevin Huerter Insights vs. the Clippers

This season, Kevin Huerter has made 5.4 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 11.8% of his team's total makes.

He's taken 6.7 threes per game, or 17.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Kings rank 23rd in possessions per game with 103.8. His opponents, the Clippers, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking sixth with 101.1 possessions per contest.

The Clippers concede 112.5 points per game, 11th-ranked in the league.

Allowing 43.4 rebounds per game, the Clippers are the 14th-ranked team in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Clippers have given up 24.7 per contest, 11th in the league.

Allowing 12.3 made 3-pointers per game, the Clippers are the 16th-ranked squad in the league.

Kevin Huerter vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/24/2023 22 11 4 3 3 0 2 12/3/2022 30 12 2 4 1 0 1 10/22/2022 32 18 3 5 5 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Huerter or any of his Kings teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.