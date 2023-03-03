The Sacramento Kings, Harrison Barnes included, take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

Barnes, in his last showing, had 29 points and nine rebounds in a 123-117 win over the Thunder.

With prop bets available for Barnes, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Harrison Barnes Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 15.0 12.8 Rebounds 4.5 4.7 4.3 Assists -- 1.7 1.6 PRA 20.5 21.4 18.7 PR 19.5 19.7 17.1 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.1



Looking to bet on one or more of Harrison Barnes' player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Harrison Barnes Insights vs. the Clippers

This season, Harrison Barnes has made 4.6 shots per game, which accounts for 10.5% of his team's total makes.

He's knocked down 1.7 threes per game, or 12.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Kings rank 23rd in possessions per game with 103.8. His opponents, the Clippers, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking sixth with 101.1 possessions per contest.

The Clippers are the 11th-best defensive team in the league, allowing 112.5 points per game.

Allowing 43.4 rebounds per contest, the Clippers are the 14th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Clippers are the 11th-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 24.7 assists per game.

The Clippers are the 16th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 12.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Harrison Barnes vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/24/2023 41 11 6 2 1 0 2 12/3/2022 26 10 5 2 1 0 1 10/22/2022 34 8 7 0 0 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Barnes or any of his Kings teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.