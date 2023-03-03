The Sacramento Kings, Domantas Sabonis included, hit the court versus the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

In a 123-117 win over the Thunder (his last action) Sabonis produced 22 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists.

If you'd like to make predictions on Sabonis' performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Domantas Sabonis Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 18.8 18.9 Rebounds 12.5 12.4 12.2 Assists 6.5 6.9 6.5 PRA 38.5 38.1 37.6 PR 32.5 31.2 31.1 3PM 0.5 0.4 0.3



Looking to bet on one or more of Domantas Sabonis' player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Domantas Sabonis Insights vs. the Clippers

Sabonis has taken 11.5 shots per game this season and made 7.1 per game, which account for 12.7% and 15.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

Sabonis' Kings average 103.8 possessions per game, which ranks 23rd among NBA teams, while the Clippers are one of the league's fastest, ranking sixth with 101.1 possessions per contest.

The Clippers are the 11th-best defensive squad in the league, giving up 112.5 points per game.

On the glass, the Clippers have allowed 43.4 rebounds per contest, which puts them 14th in the NBA.

The Clippers are the 11th-ranked team in the league, giving up 24.7 assists per game.

Conceding 12.3 made 3-pointers per game, the Clippers are the 16th-ranked team in the league.

Domantas Sabonis vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/24/2023 31 20 10 4 0 1 1 12/3/2022 26 24 5 6 2 2 0 10/22/2022 35 11 10 7 0 2 2

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Sabonis or any of his Kings teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.