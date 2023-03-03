De'Aaron Fox and his Sacramento Kings teammates match up versus the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

Fox, in his last game (February 26 win against the Thunder) produced 33 points, eight assists and two steals.

we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

De'Aaron Fox Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 27.5 25.4 32.0 Rebounds 4.5 4.3 4.1 Assists 6.5 6.3 7.0 PRA 38.5 36 43.1 PR 31.5 29.7 36.1 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.6



De'Aaron Fox Insights vs. the Clippers

Fox has taken 18.3 shots per game this season and made 9.4 per game, which account for 18.8% and 19.5%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 10.6% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.6 per game.

Fox's opponents, the Clippers, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking sixth with 101.1 possessions per game, while his Kings rank 23rd in possessions per game with 103.8.

Allowing 112.5 points per contest, the Clippers are the 11th-ranked squad in the league defensively.

The Clippers are the 14th-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 43.4 rebounds per game.

Allowing 24.7 assists per game, the Clippers are the 11th-ranked team in the NBA.

The Clippers are the 16th-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 12.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

De'Aaron Fox vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/24/2023 45 42 5 12 2 0 5 12/3/2022 28 14 6 4 1 1 0 10/22/2022 32 36 5 4 3 1 1

