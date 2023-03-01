The Carolina Hurricanes (39-11-8, second in the Eastern Conference) and the Vegas Golden Knights (35-19-6, first in the Western Conference), square off on Wednesday, March 1 at 10:00 PM ET on TNT and TVAS.

Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

TNT and TVAS Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Favorite Underdog Total Hurricanes (-135) Golden Knights (+115) 5.5

Golden Knights Betting Insights

The Golden Knights have been made an underdog 14 times this season, and won eight, or 57.1%, of those games.

Vegas is 4-5 this season when entering a game as an underdog by +115 or more on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Golden Knights have a 46.5% chance to win.

Vegas has combined with its opponent to score over 5.5 goals in 32 of 60 games this season.

Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Golden Knights Total (Rank) 195 (12th) Goals 189 (16th) 149 (2nd) Goals Allowed 166 (9th) 37 (19th) Power Play Goals 32 (25th) 34 (10th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 30 (4th)

Golden Knights Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games, Vegas has gone over the total four times.

The Golden Knights and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.1 goals in their last 10 games, 0.6 more than the 5.5 over/under in this matchup.

Over their last 10 games, Golden Knights' game goal totals average 8.4 goals, 0.2 goals higher per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Golden Knights have scored 189 goals this season (3.2 per game) to rank 16th in the league.

The Golden Knights are one of the toughest defensive squads in the NHL this season, allowing 166 goals (2.8 per game) to rank ninth.

They have a +23 goal differential, which is 10th-best in the league.

