Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 12:46 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Carolina Hurricanes (39-11-8, second in the Eastern Conference) and the Vegas Golden Knights (35-19-6, first in the Western Conference), square off on Wednesday, March 1 at 10:00 PM ET on TNT and TVAS.
Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and TVAS
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Hurricanes (-135)
|Golden Knights (+115)
|5.5
Golden Knights Betting Insights
- The Golden Knights have been made an underdog 14 times this season, and won eight, or 57.1%, of those games.
- Vegas is 4-5 this season when entering a game as an underdog by +115 or more on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Golden Knights have a 46.5% chance to win.
- Vegas has combined with its opponent to score over 5.5 goals in 32 of 60 games this season.
Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes Rankings
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|195 (12th)
|Goals
|189 (16th)
|149 (2nd)
|Goals Allowed
|166 (9th)
|37 (19th)
|Power Play Goals
|32 (25th)
|34 (10th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|30 (4th)
Golden Knights Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games, Vegas has gone over the total four times.
- The Golden Knights and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.1 goals in their last 10 games, 0.6 more than the 5.5 over/under in this matchup.
- Over their last 10 games, Golden Knights' game goal totals average 8.4 goals, 0.2 goals higher per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Golden Knights have scored 189 goals this season (3.2 per game) to rank 16th in the league.
- The Golden Knights are one of the toughest defensive squads in the NHL this season, allowing 166 goals (2.8 per game) to rank ninth.
- They have a +23 goal differential, which is 10th-best in the league.
