UNLV vs. Nevada Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 28
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 9:44 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday's game that pits the UNLV Lady Rebels (27-2) against the Nevada Wolf Pack (8-20) at Lawlor Events Center should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-60 in favor of UNLV, who is a big favorite according to our model. Tipoff is at 9:30 PM ET on February 28.
The Lady Rebels came out on top in their last outing 65-59 against San Diego State on Saturday.
UNLV vs. Nevada Game Info
- When: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Lawlor Events Center in Reno, Nevada
UNLV vs. Nevada Score Prediction
- Prediction: UNLV 77, Nevada 60
UNLV Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Rebels' signature win this season came in a 73-66 victory on November 27 over the Illinois State Redbirds, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 78) in our computer rankings.
- UNLV has four wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 39th-most in Division 1.
- When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, UNLV is 13-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 27th-most wins.
UNLV 2022-23 Best Wins
- 65-59 at home over San Diego State (No. 84) on February 25
- 76-70 on the road over San Diego State (No. 84) on January 7
- 91-88 at home over Colorado State (No. 86) on December 31
- 63-58 on the road over Colorado State (No. 86) on January 21
- 73-67 at home over Wyoming (No. 105) on December 29
UNLV Performance Insights
- The Lady Rebels outscore opponents by 14.9 points per game (posting 77.6 points per game, 21st in college basketball, and allowing 62.7 per outing, 134th in college basketball) and have a +432 scoring differential.
- In MWC action, UNLV has averaged 0.4 fewer points (77.2) than overall (77.6) in 2022-23.
- The Lady Rebels average 78.9 points per game at home, and 75.7 on the road.
- At home, UNLV concedes 60.5 points per game. Away, it allows 65.8.
- While the Lady Rebels are putting up 77.6 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their previous 10 games, amassing 77.3 points per contest.
