Tuesday's game that pits the UNLV Lady Rebels (27-2) against the Nevada Wolf Pack (8-20) at Lawlor Events Center should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-60 in favor of UNLV, who is a big favorite according to our model. Tipoff is at 9:30 PM ET on February 28.

The Lady Rebels came out on top in their last outing 65-59 against San Diego State on Saturday.

UNLV vs. Nevada Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Lawlor Events Center in Reno, Nevada

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

UNLV vs. Nevada Score Prediction

Prediction: UNLV 77, Nevada 60

UNLV Schedule Analysis

The Lady Rebels' signature win this season came in a 73-66 victory on November 27 over the Illinois State Redbirds, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 78) in our computer rankings.

UNLV has four wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 39th-most in Division 1.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, UNLV is 13-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 27th-most wins.

UNLV 2022-23 Best Wins

65-59 at home over San Diego State (No. 84) on February 25

76-70 on the road over San Diego State (No. 84) on January 7

91-88 at home over Colorado State (No. 86) on December 31

63-58 on the road over Colorado State (No. 86) on January 21

73-67 at home over Wyoming (No. 105) on December 29

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

UNLV Performance Insights