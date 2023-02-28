Tuesday's contest between the UNLV Lady Rebels (27-2) and the Nevada Wolf Pack (8-20) at Lawlor Events Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 77-60, with heavily favored UNLV coming out on top. Tipoff is at 9:30 PM ET on February 28.

In their last game on Saturday, the Wolf Pack suffered a 76-66 loss to Air Force.

Nevada vs. UNLV Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Where: Lawlor Events Center in Reno, Nevada

Nevada vs. UNLV Score Prediction

Prediction: UNLV 77, Nevada 60

Nevada Schedule Analysis

When the Wolf Pack defeated the Air Force Falcons, who are ranked No. 191 in our computer rankings, on January 7 by a score of 64-59, it was their signature win of the season thus far.

Nevada has tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (six).

The Wolf Pack have nine losses versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 12th-most in Division 1.

Nevada 2022-23 Best Wins

64-47 at home over Milwaukee (No. 236) on November 25

75-69 at home over Fresno State (No. 242) on January 21

74-67 on the road over San Jose State (No. 295) on January 26

64-47 at home over San Jose State (No. 295) on December 29

78-58 at home over Utah State (No. 347) on January 14

Nevada Performance Insights