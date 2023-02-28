Nevada vs. UNLV Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 28
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 9:44 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday's contest between the UNLV Lady Rebels (27-2) and the Nevada Wolf Pack (8-20) at Lawlor Events Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 77-60, with heavily favored UNLV coming out on top. Tipoff is at 9:30 PM ET on February 28.
In their last game on Saturday, the Wolf Pack suffered a 76-66 loss to Air Force.
Nevada vs. UNLV Game Info
- When: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Lawlor Events Center in Reno, Nevada
Nevada vs. UNLV Score Prediction
- Prediction: UNLV 77, Nevada 60
Nevada Schedule Analysis
- When the Wolf Pack defeated the Air Force Falcons, who are ranked No. 191 in our computer rankings, on January 7 by a score of 64-59, it was their signature win of the season thus far.
- Nevada has tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (six).
- The Wolf Pack have nine losses versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 12th-most in Division 1.
Nevada 2022-23 Best Wins
- 64-47 at home over Milwaukee (No. 236) on November 25
- 75-69 at home over Fresno State (No. 242) on January 21
- 74-67 on the road over San Jose State (No. 295) on January 26
- 64-47 at home over San Jose State (No. 295) on December 29
- 78-58 at home over Utah State (No. 347) on January 14
Nevada Performance Insights
- The Wolf Pack average 65.1 points per game (180th in college basketball) while giving up 68.5 per outing (284th in college basketball). They have a -96 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 3.4 points per game.
- Nevada's offense has been worse in MWC contests this season, posting 64.4 points per contest, compared to its season average of 65.1 PPG.
- In home games, the Wolf Pack are averaging 1.7 more points per game (65.4) than they are in road games (63.7).
- Nevada gives up 61.6 points per game at home this year, compared to 73.8 away from home.
- The Wolf Pack's offense has been less effective over their last 10 games, scoring 64.1 points a contest compared to the 65.1 they've averaged this season.
