Check out the injury report for the Sacramento Kings (35-25), which currently includes only one player listed (De'Aaron Fox), as the Kings ready for their matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder (28-32) at Paycom Center on Tuesday, February 28 at 8:00 PM ET.

Last time out, the Kings bested the Thunder 124-115 on Sunday. Fox led the way with a team-leading 33 points in the win for the Kings, while Isaiah Joe put up 24 points in the loss for the Thunder.

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG De'Aaron Fox PG Questionable Wrist 25.4 4.3 6.3

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today

Thunder Injuries: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Out (Ankle), Aleksej Pokusevski: Out (Leg)

Kings vs. Thunder Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: BSOK and NBCS-CA

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Kings Season Insights

The Kings record 120.7 points per game, just 4.1 more points than the 116.6 the Thunder give up.

Sacramento has a 30-6 record when scoring more than 116.6 points.

The Kings have seen an uptick in scoring recently, putting up 126.7 points per game in their last 10 contests, six points more than the 120.7 they've scored this season.

Sacramento connects on 13.4 three-pointers per game (seventh-most in the league) at a 36.8% rate (ninth-best in the NBA), compared to the 12.2 per game its opponents make at a 37.4% rate.

The Kings average 116.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (second in the league), and allow 113.7 points per 100 possessions (22nd in the NBA).

Kings vs. Thunder Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Kings -2.5 237

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.