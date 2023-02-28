Kings vs. Thunder Injury Report Today - February 28
Check out the injury report for the Sacramento Kings (35-25), which currently includes only one player listed (De'Aaron Fox), as the Kings ready for their matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder (28-32) at Paycom Center on Tuesday, February 28 at 8:00 PM ET.
Last time out, the Kings bested the Thunder 124-115 on Sunday. Fox led the way with a team-leading 33 points in the win for the Kings, while Isaiah Joe put up 24 points in the loss for the Thunder.
Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|De'Aaron Fox
|PG
|Questionable
|Wrist
|25.4
|4.3
|6.3
Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today
Thunder Injuries: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Out (Ankle), Aleksej Pokusevski: Out (Leg)
Kings vs. Thunder Game Info
- When: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: BSOK and NBCS-CA
Kings Season Insights
- The Kings record 120.7 points per game, just 4.1 more points than the 116.6 the Thunder give up.
- Sacramento has a 30-6 record when scoring more than 116.6 points.
- The Kings have seen an uptick in scoring recently, putting up 126.7 points per game in their last 10 contests, six points more than the 120.7 they've scored this season.
- Sacramento connects on 13.4 three-pointers per game (seventh-most in the league) at a 36.8% rate (ninth-best in the NBA), compared to the 12.2 per game its opponents make at a 37.4% rate.
- The Kings average 116.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (second in the league), and allow 113.7 points per 100 possessions (22nd in the NBA).
Kings vs. Thunder Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Kings
|-2.5
|237
