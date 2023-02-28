The Oklahoma City Thunder (28-32) are 3-point underdogs as they look to turn around a three-game losing streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (35-25) on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Paycom Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and NBCS-CA.

Kings vs. Thunder Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, February 28, 2023

Tuesday, February 28, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOK and NBCS-CA

BSOK and NBCS-CA Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Kings vs. Thunder Score Prediction

Prediction: Thunder 119 - Kings 117

Spread & Total Prediction for Kings vs. Thunder

Pick ATS: Thunder (+ 3)

Thunder (+ 3) Pick OU: Under (237)



The Thunder (37-22-1 ATS) have covered the spread 55% of the time, 6.7% more often than the Kings (33-26-1) this season.

Oklahoma City covers the spread when it is a 3-point underdog or more 70.6% of the time. That's more often than Sacramento covers as a favorite of 3 or more (56.7%).

Oklahoma City and its opponents have gone over the over/under 53.3% of the time this season (32 out of 60). That's more often than Sacramento and its opponents have (29 out of 60).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Kings are 25-12, a better record than the Thunder have recorded (19-23) as moneyline underdogs.

Kings Performance Insights

Sacramento is ceding 118.1 points per game this year (25th-ranked in NBA), but it has really shined on offense, scoring 120.7 points per contest (best).

The Kings have been piling up assists in 2022-23, ranking third-best in the NBA with 27 dimes per game.

The Kings are sinking 13.4 treys per game (seventh-ranked in NBA) this year, while sporting a 36.8% three-point percentage (ninth-ranked).

Sacramento has taken 58.5% two-pointers and 41.5% from beyond the arc this season. Of the team's buckets, 69.2% are two-pointers and 30.8% are three-pointers.

