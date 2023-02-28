The Sacramento Kings, with Domantas Sabonis, hit the court versus the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

Last time out, which was on February 26, Sabonis produced 14 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists in a 124-115 win versus the Thunder.

Let's look at Sabonis' prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Domantas Sabonis Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 20.5 18.7 18.2 Rebounds 13.5 12.4 12.5 Assists 7.5 6.9 6.2 PRA 41.5 38 36.9 PR 33.5 31.1 30.7 3PM 0.5 0.4 0.3



Domantas Sabonis Insights vs. the Thunder

Sabonis has taken 11.5 shots per game this season and made 7.1 per game, which account for 12.7% and 15.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

Sabonis' Kings average 103.7 possessions per game, which ranks 19th among NBA teams, while the Thunder have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 15th with 104.9 possessions per contest.

The Thunder concede 116.6 points per contest, 20th-ranked in the league.

On the boards, the Thunder have conceded 46.8 rebounds per game, which is worst in the league.

In terms of assists, the Thunder have allowed 25.5 per game, 14th in the NBA.

The Thunder are the 21st-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 12.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Domantas Sabonis vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/26/2023 36 14 15 8 1 0 0 1/20/2023 38 18 14 14 0 0 0

