The Sacramento Kings (34-25) are keeping their eye on just one player on the injury report as they prepare for a Sunday, February 26 matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder (28-31) at Paycom Center, which tips at 7:00 PM ET.

The Kings are coming off of a 176-175 OT victory against the Clippers in their most recent game on Friday. Malik Monk's team-leading 45 points led the Kings in the victory.

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG KZ Okpala PF Questionable Knee 1.3 1 0.4

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today

Thunder Injuries: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Questionable (Ankle), Aleksej Pokusevski: Out (Leg)

Kings vs. Thunder Game Info

When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: BSOK and NBCS-CA

Kings Season Insights

The Kings average only 4.2 more points per game (120.6) than the Thunder give up (116.4).

Sacramento has a 29-6 record when putting up more than 116.4 points.

On offense, the Kings have increased their output slightly over their last 10 games, scoring 126.2 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 120.6 they've put up over the course of this season.

Sacramento hits 13.3 three-pointers per game (seventh-most in the league) at a 36.7% rate (ninth-best in the NBA), compared to the 12.1 per game its opponents make at a 37.3% rate.

The Kings average 116.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (second in the league), and give up 113.7 points per 100 possessions (22nd in the NBA).

Kings vs. Thunder Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Kings -3

