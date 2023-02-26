Kings vs. Thunder: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 26
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder (28-31) take on the Sacramento Kings (34-25) at Paycom Center on Sunday, February 26, 2023. The matchup will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on BSOK and NBCS-CA.
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kings vs. Thunder matchup.
Kings vs. Thunder Game Info
- Date: Sunday, February 26, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSOK and NBCS-CA
- Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- Venue: Paycom Center
Kings vs. Thunder Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kings Moneyline
|Thunder Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Kings (-3)
|-
|-150
|+130
|BetMGM
|Kings (-3.5)
|-
|-150
|+125
Kings vs. Thunder Betting Trends
- The Kings average 120.6 points per game (first in the league) while giving up 118.1 per contest (24th in the NBA). They have a +148 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 2.5 points per game.
- The Thunder's +84 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 117.9 points per game (fourth in NBA) while giving up 116.4 per contest (20th in league).
- Sacramento is 32-25-2 ATS this season.
- Oklahoma City has put together a 36-21-2 record against the spread this season.
Kings and Thunder NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Kings
|+15000
|+5000
|-500
|Thunder
|+80000
|+35000
|-
