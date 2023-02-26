Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder (28-31) take on the Sacramento Kings (34-25) at Paycom Center on Sunday, February 26, 2023. The matchup will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on BSOK and NBCS-CA.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kings vs. Thunder matchup.

Kings vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Sunday, February 26, 2023

Sunday, February 26, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOK and NBCS-CA

BSOK and NBCS-CA Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Kings vs. Thunder Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Kings vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Kings average 120.6 points per game (first in the league) while giving up 118.1 per contest (24th in the NBA). They have a +148 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 2.5 points per game.

The Thunder's +84 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 117.9 points per game (fourth in NBA) while giving up 116.4 per contest (20th in league).

Sacramento is 32-25-2 ATS this season.

Oklahoma City has put together a 36-21-2 record against the spread this season.

Kings and Thunder NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Kings +15000 +5000 -500 Thunder +80000 +35000 -

