Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder (28-31) take on the Sacramento Kings (34-25) at Paycom Center on Sunday, February 26, 2023. The matchup will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on BSOK and NBCS-CA.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kings vs. Thunder matchup.

Kings vs. Thunder Game Info

  • Date: Sunday, February 26, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSOK and NBCS-CA
  • Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
  • Venue: Paycom Center

Kings vs. Thunder Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kings Moneyline Thunder Moneyline
DraftKings Kings (-3) - -150 +130 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Kings (-3.5) - -150 +125 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Kings vs. Thunder Betting Trends

  • The Kings average 120.6 points per game (first in the league) while giving up 118.1 per contest (24th in the NBA). They have a +148 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 2.5 points per game.
  • The Thunder's +84 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 117.9 points per game (fourth in NBA) while giving up 116.4 per contest (20th in league).
  • Sacramento is 32-25-2 ATS this season.
  • Oklahoma City has put together a 36-21-2 record against the spread this season.

Kings and Thunder NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Kings +15000 +5000 -500
Thunder +80000 +35000 -

