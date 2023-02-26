The Sacramento Kings, Kevin Huerter included, face the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.

Huerter tallied 11 points and two steals in his most recent game, which ended in a 176-175 win against the Clippers.

In this article we will look at Huerter's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Kevin Huerter Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 14.8 12.3 Rebounds 3.5 3.4 3.2 Assists 2.5 2.9 2.2 PRA 18.5 21.1 17.7 PR 16.5 18.2 15.5 3PM 2.5 2.6 1.9



Kevin Huerter Insights vs. the Thunder

Huerter has taken 11.3 shots per game this season and made 5.4 per game, which account for 12.2% and 11.8%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's made 2.6 threes per game, or 18.8% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Huerter's opponents, the Thunder, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 104.9 possessions per game, while his Kings average 103.8 per game, which ranks 21st among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Thunder are ranked 20th in the NBA, conceding 116.4 points per game.

Conceding 46.8 rebounds per game, the Thunder are the worst squad in the league.

The Thunder are the 14th-ranked team in the league, giving up 25.4 assists per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Thunder are ranked 20th in the NBA, giving up 12.7 makes per game.

Kevin Huerter vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/20/2023 35 14 6 1 2 1 0

