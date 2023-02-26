Harrison Barnes' Sacramento Kings hit the court versus the Oklahoma City Thunder at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Barnes, in his most recent time out, had 11 points, six rebounds and two steals in a 176-175 win over the Clippers.

In this piece we'll dive into Barnes' stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Harrison Barnes Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 14.8 12.7 Rebounds 4.5 4.6 3.7 Assists -- 1.6 1.3 PRA 18.5 21 17.7 PR 17.5 19.4 16.4 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.1



Harrison Barnes Insights vs. the Thunder

Barnes has taken 9.6 shots per game this season and made 4.5 per game, which account for 10.9% and 10.3%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's put up 4.4 threes per game, or 12.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Barnes' Kings average 103.8 possessions per game, which ranks 21st among NBA teams, while the Thunder have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 15th with 104.9 possessions per contest.

The Thunder are the 20th-best defensive team in the NBA, conceding 116.4 points per contest.

On the glass, the Thunder are ranked last in the league, allowing 46.8 rebounds per game.

The Thunder concede 25.4 assists per contest, 14th-ranked in the league.

The Thunder concede 12.7 made 3-pointers per contest, 20th-ranked in the NBA.

Harrison Barnes vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/20/2023 39 11 2 2 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.