Domantas Sabonis and his Sacramento Kings teammates match up versus the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his last game, a 176-175 win against the Clippers, Sabonis had 20 points, 10 rebounds and four assists.

In this piece we'll examine Sabonis' stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Domantas Sabonis Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 18.8 20.2 Rebounds 13.5 12.3 12.1 Assists 6.5 6.9 5.8 PRA 39.5 38 38.1 PR 33.5 31.1 32.3 3PM 0.5 0.4 0.3



Domantas Sabonis Insights vs. the Thunder

This season, he's put up 12.8% of the Kings' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 11.6 per contest.

The Kings rank 21st in possessions per game with 103.8. His opponents, the Thunder, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 15th with 104.9 possessions per contest.

The Thunder are the 20th-best defensive squad in the NBA, giving up 116.4 points per contest.

Conceding 46.8 rebounds per contest, the Thunder are the worst team in the league.

In terms of assists, the Thunder have allowed 25.4 per contest, 14th in the NBA.

Giving up 12.7 made 3-pointers per game, the Thunder are the 20th-ranked squad in the league.

Domantas Sabonis vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/20/2023 38 18 14 14 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.