Domantas Sabonis Player Prop Bets: Kings vs. Thunder - February 26
Domantas Sabonis and his Sacramento Kings teammates match up versus the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.
In this piece we'll examine Sabonis' stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.
Domantas Sabonis Prop Bets vs. the Thunder
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|19.5
|18.8
|20.2
|Rebounds
|13.5
|12.3
|12.1
|Assists
|6.5
|6.9
|5.8
|PRA
|39.5
|38
|38.1
|PR
|33.5
|31.1
|32.3
|3PM
|0.5
|0.4
|0.3
Domantas Sabonis Insights vs. the Thunder
- This season, he's put up 12.8% of the Kings' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 11.6 per contest.
- The Kings rank 21st in possessions per game with 103.8. His opponents, the Thunder, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 15th with 104.9 possessions per contest.
- The Thunder are the 20th-best defensive squad in the NBA, giving up 116.4 points per contest.
- Conceding 46.8 rebounds per contest, the Thunder are the worst team in the league.
- In terms of assists, the Thunder have allowed 25.4 per contest, 14th in the NBA.
- Giving up 12.7 made 3-pointers per game, the Thunder are the 20th-ranked squad in the league.
Domantas Sabonis vs. the Thunder
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|1/20/2023
|38
|18
|14
|14
|0
|0
|0
