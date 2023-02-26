The Sacramento Kings, with De'Aaron Fox, hit the court versus the Oklahoma City Thunder at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Fox put up 42 points, 12 assists and five steals in his last game, which ended in a 176-175 win against the Clippers.

If you'd like to make predictions on Fox's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

De'Aaron Fox Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 27.5 25.3 31.6 Rebounds 4.5 4.3 4.1 Assists 6.5 6.2 6.8 PRA 38.5 35.8 42.5 PR 31.5 29.6 35.7 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.4



De'Aaron Fox Insights vs. the Thunder

This season, he's put up 19.1% of the Kings' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 18.3 per contest.

He's taken 4.7 threes per game, or 11.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Fox's opponents, the Thunder, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 104.9 possessions per game, while his Kings average 103.8 per game, which ranks 21st among NBA teams.

Allowing 116.4 points per contest, the Thunder are the 20th-ranked team in the league on defense.

The Thunder are the worst team in the NBA, conceding 46.8 rebounds per game.

The Thunder are the 14th-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 25.4 assists per contest.

The Thunder allow 12.7 made 3-pointers per game, 20th-ranked in the league.

De'Aaron Fox vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/20/2023 38 25 4 2 2 0 0

