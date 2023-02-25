The UNLV Lady Rebels (26-2) hope to continue a 17-game winning stretch when they host the San Diego State Aztecs (21-8) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Cox Pavilion. The game airs on MW Network.

UNLV Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nevada

Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: Stadium

UNLV vs. San Diego State Scoring Comparison

The Aztecs average just 3.6 more points per game (66.4) than the Lady Rebels allow (62.8).

San Diego State has a 21-6 record when giving up fewer than 78 points.

San Diego State has put together a 16-2 record in games it scores more than 62.8 points.

The Lady Rebels average 78 points per game, 21.5 more points than the 56.5 the Aztecs allow.

UNLV is 26-2 when scoring more than 56.5 points.

UNLV is 19-0 when it gives up fewer than 66.4 points.

This year the Lady Rebels are shooting 46.6% from the field, five% lower than the Aztecs give up.

