Saturday's game between the UNLV Lady Rebels (26-2) and the San Diego State Aztecs (21-8) at Cox Pavilion has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 71-61 and heavily favors UNLV to come out on top. Game time is at 5:00 PM ET on February 25.

The Lady Rebels enter this contest after an 86-32 victory against Utah State on Thursday.

UNLV vs. San Diego State Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nevada

Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nevada How to Watch on TV: MW Network

UNLV vs. San Diego State Score Prediction

Prediction: UNLV 71, San Diego State 61

UNLV Schedule Analysis

On November 27 versus the Illinois State Redbirds, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 79) in our computer rankings, the Lady Rebels claimed their signature win of the season, a 73-66 victory at home.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, UNLV is 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 34th-most wins.

Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Lady Rebels are 9-1 (.900%) -- tied for the sixth-most victories.

UNLV has 12 wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 35th-most in the country.

UNLV 2022-23 Best Wins

63-58 on the road over Colorado State (No. 85) on January 21

91-88 at home over Colorado State (No. 85) on December 31

76-70 on the road over San Diego State (No. 86) on January 7

73-67 at home over Wyoming (No. 105) on December 29

71-57 on the road over Wyoming (No. 105) on January 19

UNLV Performance Insights