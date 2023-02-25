UNLV vs. San Diego State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:44 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's game between the UNLV Lady Rebels (26-2) and the San Diego State Aztecs (21-8) at Cox Pavilion has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 71-61 and heavily favors UNLV to come out on top. Game time is at 5:00 PM ET on February 25.
The Lady Rebels enter this contest after an 86-32 victory against Utah State on Thursday.
UNLV vs. San Diego State Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nevada
- How to Watch on TV: MW Network
UNLV vs. San Diego State Score Prediction
- Prediction: UNLV 71, San Diego State 61
UNLV Schedule Analysis
- On November 27 versus the Illinois State Redbirds, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 79) in our computer rankings, the Lady Rebels claimed their signature win of the season, a 73-66 victory at home.
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, UNLV is 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 34th-most wins.
- Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Lady Rebels are 9-1 (.900%) -- tied for the sixth-most victories.
- UNLV has 12 wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 35th-most in the country.
UNLV 2022-23 Best Wins
- 63-58 on the road over Colorado State (No. 85) on January 21
- 91-88 at home over Colorado State (No. 85) on December 31
- 76-70 on the road over San Diego State (No. 86) on January 7
- 73-67 at home over Wyoming (No. 105) on December 29
- 71-57 on the road over Wyoming (No. 105) on January 19
UNLV Performance Insights
- The Lady Rebels average 78.0 points per game (19th in college basketball) while giving up 62.8 per contest (136th in college basketball). They have a +426 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 15.2 points per game.
- UNLV is recording 78.0 points per game in conference contests this year, which is the same as its season average.
- Offensively, the Lady Rebels have fared better in home games this season, posting 79.8 points per game, compared to 75.7 per game in road games.
- UNLV is giving up 60.6 points per game this season in home games, which is 5.2 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (65.8).
- The Lady Rebels have seen an increase in scoring lately, putting up 78.1 points per game in their last 10 outings, 0.1 points more than the 78.0 they've scored this season.
