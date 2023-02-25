Saturday's game features the Air Force Falcons (12-16) and the Nevada Wolf Pack (8-19) matching up at Clune Arena (on February 25) at 3:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 70-62 win for Air Force.

The Wolf Pack's last game was an 81-66 loss to Wyoming on Thursday.

Nevada vs. Air Force Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado

Nevada vs. Air Force Score Prediction

Prediction: Air Force 70, Nevada 62

Nevada Schedule Analysis

The Wolf Pack's signature victory this season came against the Air Force Falcons, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 193) in our computer rankings. The Wolf Pack brought home the 64-59 win at home on January 7.

Nevada has six losses versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 10th-most in Division 1.

Nevada 2022-23 Best Wins

75-69 at home over Fresno State (No. 234) on January 21

64-47 at home over Milwaukee (No. 237) on November 25

74-67 on the road over San Jose State (No. 297) on January 26

64-47 at home over San Jose State (No. 297) on December 29

78-58 at home over Utah State (No. 343) on January 14

Nevada Performance Insights