Nevada vs. Air Force Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:43 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's game features the Air Force Falcons (12-16) and the Nevada Wolf Pack (8-19) matching up at Clune Arena (on February 25) at 3:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 70-62 win for Air Force.
The Wolf Pack's last game was an 81-66 loss to Wyoming on Thursday.
Nevada vs. Air Force Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado
Nevada vs. Air Force Score Prediction
- Prediction: Air Force 70, Nevada 62
Nevada Schedule Analysis
- The Wolf Pack's signature victory this season came against the Air Force Falcons, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 193) in our computer rankings. The Wolf Pack brought home the 64-59 win at home on January 7.
- Nevada has six losses versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 10th-most in Division 1.
Nevada 2022-23 Best Wins
- 75-69 at home over Fresno State (No. 234) on January 21
- 64-47 at home over Milwaukee (No. 237) on November 25
- 74-67 on the road over San Jose State (No. 297) on January 26
- 64-47 at home over San Jose State (No. 297) on December 29
- 78-58 at home over Utah State (No. 343) on January 14
Nevada Performance Insights
- The Wolf Pack put up 65.1 points per game (181st in college basketball) while allowing 68.3 per contest (279th in college basketball). They have a -86 scoring differential and have been outscored by 3.2 points per game.
- In MWC games, Nevada has averaged 0.8 fewer points (64.3) than overall (65.1) in 2022-23.
- The Wolf Pack average 65.4 points per game at home, and 63.5 away.
- At home Nevada is conceding 61.6 points per game, 12.0 fewer points than it is away (73.6).
- Over their last 10 games, the Wolf Pack are compiling 64.2 points per game, compared to their season average of 65.1.
