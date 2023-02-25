The San Antonio Spurs (14-46) will try to end a 17-game road losing streak when they square off against the Utah Jazz (30-31) on February 25, 2023 at Vivint Arena.

Jazz vs. Spurs Game Info

Jazz Stats Insights

  • The Jazz are shooting 47.4% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points lower than the 51% the Spurs allow to opponents.
  • Utah is 10-4 when it shoots higher than 51% from the field.
  • The Jazz are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Spurs sit at 16th.
  • The 117.6 points per game the Jazz put up are 5.3 fewer points than the Spurs give up (122.9).
  • Utah is 17-3 when scoring more than 122.9 points.

Jazz Home & Away Comparison

  • The Jazz are posting 119.2 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they are averaging 116 points per contest.
  • Utah is ceding 116.1 points per game this season in home games, which is 2.3 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (118.4).
  • When playing at home, the Jazz are sinking 1.3 more three-pointers per game (14.7) than away from home (13.4). They also have a better three-point percentage at home (37.1%) compared to in away games (34.9%).

Jazz Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Collin Sexton Out Hamstring
Rudy Gay Questionable Nose
Kelly Olynyk Questionable Ankle

