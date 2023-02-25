Jazz vs. Spurs: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 25
At Vivint Arena on Saturday, February 25, 2023, the San Antonio Spurs (14-46) hope to end a 15-game losing skid when visiting the Utah Jazz (30-31) at 9:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on SportsNet RM and BSSW.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Jazz vs. Spurs matchup in this article.
Jazz vs. Spurs Game Info
- Date: Saturday, February 25, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM and BSSW
- Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
- Venue: Vivint Arena
Jazz vs. Spurs Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Jazz Moneyline
|Spurs Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Jazz (-10.5)
|-
|-540
|+420
Jazz vs. Spurs Betting Trends
- The Jazz average 117.6 points per game (fifth in the league) while allowing 117.3 per outing (23rd in the NBA). They have a +21 scoring differential overall.
- The Spurs have a -626 scoring differential, falling short by 10.4 points per game. They're putting up 112.5 points per game, 23rd in the league, and are giving up 122.9 per contest to rank 30th in the NBA.
- Utah has won 33 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 28 times.
- San Antonio has compiled a 24-36-0 ATS record so far this season.
Jazz and Spurs NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Jazz
|+60000
|+30000
|-
|Spurs
|+100000
|+90000
|+3000
