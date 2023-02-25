Golden Knights vs. Stars: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 12:46 AM PST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Dallas Stars (30-16-12) will aim to break a five-game losing streak when they take on the Vegas Golden Knights (35-18-5) on the road on Saturday, February 25 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SportsNet RM, and BSSW.
Golden Knights vs. Stars Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SportsNet RM, and BSSW
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Golden Knights (-120)
|Stars (+100)
|6
Golden Knights Betting Insights
- The Golden Knights have won 59.5% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (25-17).
- In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -120 or shorter, Vegas has a record of 23-15 (winning 60.5%).
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Golden Knights have an implied win probability of 54.5%.
- Vegas' 58 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals 32 times.
Golden Knights vs. Stars Rankings
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|Stars Total (Rank)
|187 (14th)
|Goals
|186 (15th)
|161 (9th)
|Goals Allowed
|149 (3rd)
|32 (24th)
|Power Play Goals
|40 (15th)
|30 (5th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|31 (6th)
Golden Knights Advanced Stats
- Four of Vegas' past 10 contests went over.
- The average amount of goals in the Golden Knights' past 10 games is 0.2 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.
- In the last 10 games, the Golden Knights have scored 0.3 more goals per game than their season average.
- The Golden Knights offense's 187 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 14th in the league.
- The Golden Knights are ranked ninth in league action for the fewest goals against this season, having conceded 161 total goals (2.8 per game).
- The squad has the league's ninth-best goal differential at +26 this season.
