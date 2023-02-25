The Dallas Stars (30-16-12) will aim to break a five-game losing streak when they take on the Vegas Golden Knights (35-18-5) on the road on Saturday, February 25 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SportsNet RM, and BSSW.

Golden Knights vs. Stars Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Favorite Underdog Total Golden Knights (-120) Stars (+100) 6

Golden Knights Betting Insights

The Golden Knights have won 59.5% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (25-17).

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -120 or shorter, Vegas has a record of 23-15 (winning 60.5%).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Golden Knights have an implied win probability of 54.5%.

Vegas' 58 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals 32 times.

Golden Knights vs. Stars Rankings

Golden Knights Total (Rank) Stars Total (Rank) 187 (14th) Goals 186 (15th) 161 (9th) Goals Allowed 149 (3rd) 32 (24th) Power Play Goals 40 (15th) 30 (5th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 31 (6th)

Golden Knights Advanced Stats

Four of Vegas' past 10 contests went over.

The average amount of goals in the Golden Knights' past 10 games is 0.2 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.

In the last 10 games, the Golden Knights have scored 0.3 more goals per game than their season average.

The Golden Knights offense's 187 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 14th in the league.

The Golden Knights are ranked ninth in league action for the fewest goals against this season, having conceded 161 total goals (2.8 per game).

The squad has the league's ninth-best goal differential at +26 this season.

