Having dropped five straight, the Dallas Stars visit the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday, starting at 10:00 PM ET.

ESPN+, SportsNet RM, and BSSW is the place to tune in to see the Golden Knights and the Stars go head to head.

Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SportsNet RM, and BSSW

ESPN+, SportsNet RM, and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Golden Knights vs. Stars Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 1/16/2023 Golden Knights Stars 4-0 DAL

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights have given up 161 total goals (2.8 per game), the ninth-fewest in league action.

The Golden Knights' 187 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 14th in the league.

In the past 10 games, the Golden Knights have secured 65.0% of the possible points with a 6-1-3 record.

Defensively, the Golden Knights have allowed 22 goals (2.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.4 goals-per-game average (34 total) over that stretch.

Golden Knights Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Chandler Stephenson 58 12 37 49 22 44 59.9% Jack Eichel 45 19 23 42 35 36 44.6% Reilly Smith 58 19 20 39 29 21 50% William Karlsson 58 11 27 38 23 32 55.7% Mark Stone 43 17 21 38 22 47 0%

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars concede 2.6 goals per game (149 in total), the third-fewest in the NHL.

With 186 goals (3.2 per game), the Stars have the NHL's 15th-ranked offense.

In the last 10 games, the Stars are 2-3-5 (35.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Stars have given up 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 20 goals during that time.

Stars Key Players