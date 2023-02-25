How to Watch the Golden Knights vs. Stars Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 25
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 9:12 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Having dropped five straight, the Dallas Stars visit the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday, starting at 10:00 PM ET.
ESPN+, SportsNet RM, and BSSW is the place to tune in to see the Golden Knights and the Stars go head to head.
Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SportsNet RM, and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Golden Knights vs. Stars Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|1/16/2023
|Golden Knights
|Stars
|4-0 DAL
Golden Knights Stats & Trends
- The Golden Knights have given up 161 total goals (2.8 per game), the ninth-fewest in league action.
- The Golden Knights' 187 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 14th in the league.
- In the past 10 games, the Golden Knights have secured 65.0% of the possible points with a 6-1-3 record.
- Defensively, the Golden Knights have allowed 22 goals (2.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.4 goals-per-game average (34 total) over that stretch.
Golden Knights Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Chandler Stephenson
|58
|12
|37
|49
|22
|44
|59.9%
|Jack Eichel
|45
|19
|23
|42
|35
|36
|44.6%
|Reilly Smith
|58
|19
|20
|39
|29
|21
|50%
|William Karlsson
|58
|11
|27
|38
|23
|32
|55.7%
|Mark Stone
|43
|17
|21
|38
|22
|47
|0%
Stars Stats & Trends
- The Stars concede 2.6 goals per game (149 in total), the third-fewest in the NHL.
- With 186 goals (3.2 per game), the Stars have the NHL's 15th-ranked offense.
- In the last 10 games, the Stars are 2-3-5 (35.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Stars have given up 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have scored 20 goals during that time.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jason Robertson
|58
|35
|37
|72
|46
|44
|0%
|Joe Pavelski
|58
|14
|36
|50
|33
|24
|52.6%
|Roope Hintz
|50
|23
|27
|50
|23
|17
|52.3%
|Jamie Benn
|58
|23
|26
|49
|29
|35
|59.5%
|Miro Heiskanen
|55
|7
|35
|42
|43
|32
|-
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.