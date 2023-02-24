The injury report for the Sacramento Kings (33-25) heading into their game against the Los Angeles Clippers (33-28) currently includes just one player on it. The matchup starts at 10:30 PM ET on Friday, February 24 from Crypto.com Arena.

The Kings head into this matchup after a 133-116 win over the Trail Blazers on Thursday. De'Aaron Fox's team-high 31 points paced the Kings in the victory.

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG KZ Okpala PF Questionable Knee 1.3 1.0 0.4

Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report Today

Clippers Injuries: Ivica Zubac: Out (Calf)

Kings vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Friday, February 24, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Friday, February 24, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: NBCS-CA and BSSC

Kings Season Insights

The Kings' 119.7 points per game are 8.6 more points than the 111.1 the Clippers allow.

Sacramento is 31-9 when it scores more than 111.1 points.

Over their past 10 games, the Kings are scoring 120.4 points per game, 0.7 more than their season average (119.7).

Sacramento hits 13.3 three-pointers per game (seventh-most in the league) while shooting 36.6% from deep (10th in NBA). It is making 1.4 more threes than its opponents, who drain 11.9 per game at 36.9%.

The Kings put up 115.8 points per 100 possessions (fourth in league), while conceding 113.2 points per 100 possessions (20th in NBA).

Kings vs. Clippers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Clippers -7.5 238.5

