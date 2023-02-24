Kings vs. Clippers Injury Report Today - February 24
The injury report for the Sacramento Kings (33-25) heading into their game against the Los Angeles Clippers (33-28) currently includes just one player on it. The matchup starts at 10:30 PM ET on Friday, February 24 from Crypto.com Arena.
The Kings head into this matchup after a 133-116 win over the Trail Blazers on Thursday. De'Aaron Fox's team-high 31 points paced the Kings in the victory.
Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|KZ Okpala
|PF
|Questionable
|Knee
|1.3
|1.0
|0.4
Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report Today
Clippers Injuries: Ivica Zubac: Out (Calf)
Kings vs. Clippers Game Info
- When: Friday, February 24, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: NBCS-CA and BSSC
Kings Season Insights
- The Kings' 119.7 points per game are 8.6 more points than the 111.1 the Clippers allow.
- Sacramento is 31-9 when it scores more than 111.1 points.
- Over their past 10 games, the Kings are scoring 120.4 points per game, 0.7 more than their season average (119.7).
- Sacramento hits 13.3 three-pointers per game (seventh-most in the league) while shooting 36.6% from deep (10th in NBA). It is making 1.4 more threes than its opponents, who drain 11.9 per game at 36.9%.
- The Kings put up 115.8 points per 100 possessions (fourth in league), while conceding 113.2 points per 100 possessions (20th in NBA).
Kings vs. Clippers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Clippers
|-7.5
|238.5
