The Los Angeles Clippers (33-28) are at home in Pacific Division play against the Sacramento Kings (33-25) on Friday, February 24, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET. The Clippers are favored by 6.5 points in the game, the third matchup between the teams this season.

Kings vs. Clippers Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, February 24, 2023

Friday, February 24, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and BSSC

NBCS-CA and BSSC Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Kings vs. Clippers Score Prediction

Prediction: Clippers 116 - Kings 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Kings vs. Clippers

Pick ATS: Kings (+ 6.5)

Kings (+ 6.5) Pick OU: Under (231.5)



The Clippers have covered the spread less often than the Kings this season, sporting an ATS record of 31-30-0, as opposed to the 31-26-1 mark of the Kings.

Los Angeles covers the spread when it is a 6.5-point favorite or more 46.2% of the time. That's less often than Sacramento covers as an underdog of 6.5 or more (50%).

When it comes to eclipsing the over/under in 2022-23, Los Angeles does it less often (44.3% of the time) than Sacramento (48.3%).

The Clippers have a .703 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (26-11) this season, better than the .409 winning percentage for the Kings as a moneyline underdog (9-13).

Kings Performance Insights

Sacramento is the best squad in the league in points scored (119.7 per game) and 22nd in points conceded (117.2).

The Kings are fifth-best in the league in assists (26.8 per game) in 2022-23.

Beyond the arc, the Kings are seventh in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (13.3). They are 10th in 3-point percentage at 36.6%.

Sacramento attempts 41.5% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 58.5% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 30.7% of Sacramento's baskets are 3-pointers, and 69.3% are 2-pointers.

