Kings vs. Clippers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - February 24
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 2:54 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Clippers (33-28) are at home in Pacific Division play against the Sacramento Kings (33-25) on Friday, February 24, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET. The Clippers are favored by 6.5 points in the game, the third matchup between the teams this season.
Kings vs. Clippers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, February 24, 2023
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and BSSC
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Kings vs. Clippers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Clippers 116 - Kings 114
Spread & Total Prediction for Kings vs. Clippers
- Pick ATS: Kings (+ 6.5)
- Pick OU:
Under (231.5)
- The Clippers have covered the spread less often than the Kings this season, sporting an ATS record of 31-30-0, as opposed to the 31-26-1 mark of the Kings.
- Los Angeles covers the spread when it is a 6.5-point favorite or more 46.2% of the time. That's less often than Sacramento covers as an underdog of 6.5 or more (50%).
- When it comes to eclipsing the over/under in 2022-23, Los Angeles does it less often (44.3% of the time) than Sacramento (48.3%).
- The Clippers have a .703 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (26-11) this season, better than the .409 winning percentage for the Kings as a moneyline underdog (9-13).
Kings Performance Insights
- Sacramento is the best squad in the league in points scored (119.7 per game) and 22nd in points conceded (117.2).
- The Kings are fifth-best in the league in assists (26.8 per game) in 2022-23.
- Beyond the arc, the Kings are seventh in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (13.3). They are 10th in 3-point percentage at 36.6%.
- Sacramento attempts 41.5% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 58.5% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 30.7% of Sacramento's baskets are 3-pointers, and 69.3% are 2-pointers.
