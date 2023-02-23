How to Watch the UNLV vs. Utah State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 23
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 11:16 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The UNLV Lady Rebels (25-2) will look to build on a 16-game winning streak when hosting the Utah State Aggies (4-22) on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at Cox Pavilion. It airs at 9:30 PM ET on MW Network.
UNLV Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nevada
UNLV vs. Utah State Scoring Comparison
- The Aggies score an average of 59.2 points per game, just 4.8 fewer points than the 64.0 the Lady Rebels allow to opponents.
- Utah State is 4-11 when giving up fewer than 77.7 points.
- Utah State has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 64.0 points.
- The Lady Rebels score just 2.2 more points per game (77.7) than the Aggies allow (75.5).
- UNLV has a 16-0 record when putting up more than 75.5 points.
- UNLV is 10-0 when it gives up fewer than 59.2 points.
UNLV Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/9/2023
|Fresno State
|W 64-63
|Cox Pavilion
|2/11/2023
|@ Boise State
|W 76-63
|ExtraMile Arena
|2/16/2023
|San Jose State
|W 77-60
|Cox Pavilion
|2/23/2023
|Utah State
|-
|Cox Pavilion
|2/25/2023
|San Diego State
|-
|Cox Pavilion
|2/28/2023
|@ Nevada
|-
|Lawlor Events Center
