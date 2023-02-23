The UNLV Lady Rebels (25-2) will look to build on a 16-game winning streak when hosting the Utah State Aggies (4-22) on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at Cox Pavilion. It airs at 9:30 PM ET on MW Network.

UNLV Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

UNLV vs. Utah State Scoring Comparison

  • The Aggies score an average of 59.2 points per game, just 4.8 fewer points than the 64.0 the Lady Rebels allow to opponents.
  • Utah State is 4-11 when giving up fewer than 77.7 points.
  • Utah State has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 64.0 points.
  • The Lady Rebels score just 2.2 more points per game (77.7) than the Aggies allow (75.5).
  • UNLV has a 16-0 record when putting up more than 75.5 points.
  • UNLV is 10-0 when it gives up fewer than 59.2 points.

UNLV Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/9/2023 Fresno State W 64-63 Cox Pavilion
2/11/2023 @ Boise State W 76-63 ExtraMile Arena
2/16/2023 San Jose State W 77-60 Cox Pavilion
2/23/2023 Utah State - Cox Pavilion
2/25/2023 San Diego State - Cox Pavilion
2/28/2023 @ Nevada - Lawlor Events Center

