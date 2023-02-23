The UNLV Lady Rebels (25-2) will look to build on a 16-game winning streak when hosting the Utah State Aggies (4-22) on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at Cox Pavilion. It airs at 9:30 PM ET on MW Network.

UNLV Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Where: Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nevada

UNLV vs. Utah State Scoring Comparison

The Aggies score an average of 59.2 points per game, just 4.8 fewer points than the 64.0 the Lady Rebels allow to opponents.

Utah State is 4-11 when giving up fewer than 77.7 points.

Utah State has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 64.0 points.

The Lady Rebels score just 2.2 more points per game (77.7) than the Aggies allow (75.5).

UNLV has a 16-0 record when putting up more than 75.5 points.

UNLV is 10-0 when it gives up fewer than 59.2 points.

UNLV Schedule