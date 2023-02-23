UNLV vs. Utah State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 9:51 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest that pits the UNLV Lady Rebels (25-2) against the Utah State Aggies (4-22) at Cox Pavilion is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 86-52 in favor of UNLV, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 9:30 PM ET on February 23.
The Lady Rebels are coming off of a 77-60 win against San Jose State in their most recent game on Thursday.
UNLV vs. Utah State Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nevada
- How to Watch on TV: MW Network
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
UNLV vs. Utah State Score Prediction
- Prediction: UNLV 86, Utah State 52
UNLV Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Rebels captured their signature win of the season on November 27 by securing a 73-66 victory over the Illinois State Redbirds, the No. 81-ranked team in our computer rankings.
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, UNLV is 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 32nd-most wins.
- When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Lady Rebels are 10-1 (.909%) -- tied for the third-most victories.
UNLV 2022-23 Best Wins
- 63-58 on the road over Colorado State (No. 86) on January 21
- 91-88 at home over Colorado State (No. 86) on December 31
- 76-70 on the road over San Diego State (No. 88) on January 7
- 71-57 on the road over Wyoming (No. 105) on January 19
- 73-67 at home over Wyoming (No. 105) on December 29
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
UNLV Performance Insights
- The Lady Rebels average 77.7 points per game (21st in college basketball) while allowing 64.0 per contest (168th in college basketball). They have a +372 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 13.7 points per game.
- With 77.5 points per game in MWC action, UNLV is posting 0.2 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (77.7 PPG).
- In home games, the Lady Rebels are scoring 3.7 more points per game (79.4) than they are in road games (75.7).
- Defensively, UNLV has been better in home games this year, giving up 62.5 points per game, compared to 65.8 on the road.
- The Lady Rebels have seen a decrease in scoring lately, putting up 77.4 points per game in their last 10 outings, 0.3 points fewer than the 77.7 they've scored this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.