Thursday's contest that pits the UNLV Lady Rebels (25-2) against the Utah State Aggies (4-22) at Cox Pavilion is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 86-52 in favor of UNLV, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 9:30 PM ET on February 23.

The Lady Rebels are coming off of a 77-60 win against San Jose State in their most recent game on Thursday.

UNLV vs. Utah State Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

MW Network

UNLV vs. Utah State Score Prediction

Prediction: UNLV 86, Utah State 52

UNLV Schedule Analysis

The Lady Rebels captured their signature win of the season on November 27 by securing a 73-66 victory over the Illinois State Redbirds, the No. 81-ranked team in our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, UNLV is 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 32nd-most wins.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Lady Rebels are 10-1 (.909%) -- tied for the third-most victories.

UNLV 2022-23 Best Wins

63-58 on the road over Colorado State (No. 86) on January 21

91-88 at home over Colorado State (No. 86) on December 31

76-70 on the road over San Diego State (No. 88) on January 7

71-57 on the road over Wyoming (No. 105) on January 19

73-67 at home over Wyoming (No. 105) on December 29

UNLV Performance Insights