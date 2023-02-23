Trey Lyles will take the court for the Sacramento Kings on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, versus the Portland Trail Blazers.

Lyles had four points and seven rebounds in his last game, which ended in a 120-109 loss against the Suns.

In this article, we break down Lyles' available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Trey Lyles Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 7.2 6.9 Rebounds 3.5 3.6 2.9 Assists -- 0.8 0.7 PRA -- 11.6 10.5 PR 10.5 10.8 9.8 3PM 0.5 1.1 0.7



Trey Lyles Insights vs. the Trail Blazers

This season, Trey Lyles has made 2.4 shots per game, which adds up to 5.0% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 7.3% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.1 per game.

Lyles' Kings average 103.3 possessions per game, which ranks 25th among NBA teams, while the Trail Blazers are one of the league's slowest with 100.5 possessions per contest.

The Trail Blazers concede 115 points per game, 18th-ranked in the NBA.

The Trail Blazers give up 41.4 rebounds per contest, ranking third in the league.

The Trail Blazers concede 26 assists per game, 25th-ranked in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Trail Blazers have conceded 12 makes per contest, 12th in the NBA.

Trey Lyles vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/19/2022 15 6 4 0 2 0 1

