The Utah Jazz, Talen Horton-Tucker included, face the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET.

In a 117-111 loss to the Grizzlies (his previous game) Horton-Tucker posted 15 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and two blocks.

In this article, we break down Horton-Tucker's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Talen Horton-Tucker Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 7.7 9.5 Rebounds 4.5 2.5 2.4 Assists 6.5 2.9 4.7 PRA 26.5 13.1 16.6 PR 20.5 10.2 11.9 3PM 1.5 0.7 0.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Talen Horton-Tucker's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Talen Horton-Tucker Insights vs. the Thunder

This season, Talen Horton-Tucker has made 2.8 field goals per game, which accounts for 5.1% of his team's total makes.

He's knocked down 0.7 threes per game, or 3.7% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Jazz average the fourth-most possessions per game with 103.1. His opponents, the Thunder, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 19th with 104.8 possessions per contest.

The Thunder allow 116.2 points per contest, 20th-ranked in the NBA.

The Thunder concede 46.5 rebounds per game, ranking 29th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Thunder have allowed 25.4 per contest, 14th in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Thunder are 21st in the league, giving up 12.7 makes per game.

Talen Horton-Tucker vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/8/2022 34 15 8 5 1 0 2 12/10/2021 25 11 3 2 2 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Horton-Tucker or any of his Jazz teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.