Thursday's game between the Wyoming Cowgirls (18-9) and the Nevada Wolf Pack (8-18) at Arena-Auditorium has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 71-58 and heavily favors Wyoming to come out on top. Game time is at 8:30 PM ET on February 23.

The Wolf Pack's most recent outing was a 58-55 loss to Fresno State on Saturday.

Nevada vs. Wyoming Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Arena-Auditorium in Laramie, Wyoming

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Nevada vs. Wyoming Score Prediction

Prediction: Wyoming 71, Nevada 58

Nevada Schedule Analysis

Against the Air Force Falcons on January 7, the Wolf Pack registered their signature win of the season, a 64-59 home victory.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Nevada is 0-5 (.000%) -- tied for the 24th-most defeats.

Nevada 2022-23 Best Wins

75-69 at home over Fresno State (No. 235) on January 21

64-47 at home over Milwaukee (No. 254) on November 25

74-67 on the road over San Jose State (No. 295) on January 26

64-47 at home over San Jose State (No. 295) on December 29

78-58 at home over Utah State (No. 342) on January 14

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Nevada Performance Insights