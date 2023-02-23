Nevada vs. Wyoming Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 9:51 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's game between the Wyoming Cowgirls (18-9) and the Nevada Wolf Pack (8-18) at Arena-Auditorium has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 71-58 and heavily favors Wyoming to come out on top. Game time is at 8:30 PM ET on February 23.
The Wolf Pack's most recent outing was a 58-55 loss to Fresno State on Saturday.
Nevada vs. Wyoming Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Arena-Auditorium in Laramie, Wyoming
Nevada vs. Wyoming Score Prediction
- Prediction: Wyoming 71, Nevada 58
Nevada Schedule Analysis
- Against the Air Force Falcons on January 7, the Wolf Pack registered their signature win of the season, a 64-59 home victory.
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Nevada is 0-5 (.000%) -- tied for the 24th-most defeats.
Nevada 2022-23 Best Wins
- 75-69 at home over Fresno State (No. 235) on January 21
- 64-47 at home over Milwaukee (No. 254) on November 25
- 74-67 on the road over San Jose State (No. 295) on January 26
- 64-47 at home over San Jose State (No. 295) on December 29
- 78-58 at home over Utah State (No. 342) on January 14
Nevada Performance Insights
- The Wolf Pack have been outscored by 2.8 points per game (posting 65 points per game, 183rd in college basketball, while allowing 67.8 per contest, 263rd in college basketball) and have a -71 scoring differential.
- Nevada has averaged 0.8 fewer points in MWC play (64.2) than overall (65).
- In 2022-23 the Wolf Pack are scoring 2.2 more points per game at home (65.4) than on the road (63.2).
- Nevada is allowing fewer points at home (61.6 per game) than away (72.8).
- While the Wolf Pack are putting up 65 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that over their previous 10 games, amassing 62.9 points per contest.
