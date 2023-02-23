Malik Monk and the rest of the Sacramento Kings will be hitting the court versus the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on February 10, Monk produced eight points and four assists in a 122-114 loss against the Mavericks.

With prop bets available for Monk, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Malik Monk Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 13.4 14.7 Rebounds 2.5 2.6 3.4 Assists 3.5 3.9 4.0 PRA 18.5 19.9 22.1 PR 14.5 16 18.1 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.6



Malik Monk Insights vs. the Trail Blazers

Monk is responsible for taking 11.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 10.6 per game.

He's attempted 5.1 threes per game, or 13.3% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Kings rank 25th in possessions per game with 103.3. His opponents, the Trail Blazers, have one of the slowest tempos with 100.5 possessions per contest.

Allowing 115 points per game, the Trail Blazers are the 18th-ranked team in the league on defense.

The Trail Blazers allow 41.4 rebounds per contest, ranking third in the league.

In terms of assists, the Trail Blazers are 25th in the NBA, conceding 26 per game.

Conceding 12 made 3-pointers per game, the Trail Blazers are the 12th-ranked squad in the league.

Malik Monk vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/19/2022 16 6 2 3 2 1 0

