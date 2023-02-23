Kings vs. Trail Blazers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 23
The Sacramento Kings (32-25) square off against the Portland Trail Blazers (28-30) at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 23, 2023. The matchup airs on NBCS-CA and ROOT Sports NW+.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Kings vs. Trail Blazers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Kings vs. Trail Blazers Game Info
- Date: Thursday, February 23, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and ROOT Sports NW+
- Location: Sacramento, California
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
Kings vs. Trail Blazers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kings Moneyline
|Trail Blazers Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Kings (-5.5)
|239.5
|-215
|+185
|BetMGM
|Kings (-5.5)
|239.5
|-225
|+180
|PointsBet
|Kings (-5.5)
|239.5
|-227
|+185
|Tipico
|Kings (-5.5)
|239.5
|-220
|+190
Kings vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends
- The Kings outscore opponents by 2.3 points per game (scoring 119.5 points per game to rank first in the league while giving up 117.2 per contest to rank 23rd in the NBA) and have a +130 scoring differential overall.
- The Trail Blazers have a -9 scoring differential, putting up 114.9 points per game (11th in league) and allowing 115 (18th in NBA).
- These teams average 234.4 points per game combined, 5.1 less than this game's total.
- These two teams together allow 232.2 points per game, 7.3 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- Sacramento has won 30 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 27 times.
- Portland has compiled a 28-29-1 record against the spread this year.
Kings Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Harrison Barnes
|14.5
|-105
|14.9
|Kevin Huerter
|14.5
|-115
|14.9
|Keegan Murray
|11.5
|-115
|11.9
Kings and Trail Blazers NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Kings
|+15000
|+5000
|-400
|Trail Blazers
|+50000
|+20000
|+320
