The Sacramento Kings (32-25) square off against the Portland Trail Blazers (28-30) at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 23, 2023. The matchup airs on NBCS-CA and ROOT Sports NW+.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Kings vs. Trail Blazers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Kings vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Thursday, February 23, 2023

Thursday, February 23, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and ROOT Sports NW+

NBCS-CA and ROOT Sports NW+ Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Kings vs. Trail Blazers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Kings vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Kings outscore opponents by 2.3 points per game (scoring 119.5 points per game to rank first in the league while giving up 117.2 per contest to rank 23rd in the NBA) and have a +130 scoring differential overall.

The Trail Blazers have a -9 scoring differential, putting up 114.9 points per game (11th in league) and allowing 115 (18th in NBA).

These teams average 234.4 points per game combined, 5.1 less than this game's total.

These two teams together allow 232.2 points per game, 7.3 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Sacramento has won 30 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 27 times.

Portland has compiled a 28-29-1 record against the spread this year.

Kings Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Harrison Barnes 14.5 -105 14.9 Kevin Huerter 14.5 -115 14.9 Keegan Murray 11.5 -115 11.9

Kings and Trail Blazers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Kings +15000 +5000 -400 Trail Blazers +50000 +20000 +320

