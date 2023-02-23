Kelly Olynyk and his Utah Jazz teammates will match up versus the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET.

Olynyk totaled 28 points, 14 rebounds and six assists in his previous game, which ended in a 117-111 loss versus the Grizzlies.

Below, we break down Olynyk's stats and trends to help you find the most appealing prop bets.

Kelly Olynyk Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 12.1 12.7 Rebounds 6.5 5.3 6.9 Assists 3.5 3.3 3.6 PRA 21.5 20.7 23.2 PR 18.5 17.4 19.6 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.7



Looking to bet on one or more of Kelly Olynyk's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Kelly Olynyk Insights vs. the Thunder

Olynyk has taken 8.2 shots per game this season and made 4.1 per game, which account for 7.3% and 7.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's connected on 1.5 threes per game, or 8.3% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Olynyk's Jazz average 103.1 possessions per game, fourth-highest among NBA teams, while the Thunder have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 19th with 104.8 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Thunder have conceded 116.2 points per contest, which is 20th-best in the NBA.

Conceding 46.5 rebounds per contest, the Thunder are the 29th-ranked team in the NBA.

The Thunder concede 25.4 assists per game, 14th-ranked in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Thunder are ranked 21st in the NBA, giving up 12.7 makes per game.

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Olynyk or any of his Jazz teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.