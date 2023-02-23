The Utah Jazz (29-31), on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET, aim to halt a three-game home losing skid when hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder (28-29).

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Jazz vs. Thunder matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Jazz vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Thursday, February 23, 2023

Thursday, February 23, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM and BSOK

SportsNet RM and BSOK Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Vivint Arena

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Jazz vs. Thunder Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Jazz vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Jazz score 117.6 points per game (fifth in the NBA) and allow 117.2 (23rd in the league) for a +20 scoring differential overall.

The Thunder outscore opponents by 1.7 points per game (posting 117.9 points per game, third in league, and giving up 116.2 per outing, 20th in NBA) and have a +94 scoring differential.

The two teams average 235.5 points per game combined, 3.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Opponents of these teams average 233.4 points per game combined, 5.6 fewer than this matchup's total.

Utah has won 33 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 27 times.

Oklahoma City is 35-21-1 ATS this season.

Jazz and Thunder NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Jazz +60000 +30000 +425 Thunder +70000 +35000 +450

Looking to place a futures bet on the Jazz? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.