The Utah Jazz (29-31), on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET, aim to halt a three-game home losing skid when hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder (28-29).

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Jazz vs. Thunder matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Jazz vs. Thunder Game Info

  • Date: Thursday, February 23, 2023
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM and BSOK
  • Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
  • Venue: Vivint Arena

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Jazz vs. Thunder Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Jazz Moneyline Thunder Moneyline
DraftKings Jazz (-2) 239 -135 +115 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Jazz (-2.5) 239.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Jazz (-2.5) 239.5 -141 +120 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Jazz (-2.5) 239.5 -140 +120 Bet on this game with Tipico

Jazz vs. Thunder Betting Trends

  • The Jazz score 117.6 points per game (fifth in the NBA) and allow 117.2 (23rd in the league) for a +20 scoring differential overall.
  • The Thunder outscore opponents by 1.7 points per game (posting 117.9 points per game, third in league, and giving up 116.2 per outing, 20th in NBA) and have a +94 scoring differential.
  • The two teams average 235.5 points per game combined, 3.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
  • Opponents of these teams average 233.4 points per game combined, 5.6 fewer than this matchup's total.
  • Utah has won 33 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 27 times.
  • Oklahoma City is 35-21-1 ATS this season.

Jazz and Thunder NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Jazz +60000 +30000 +425
Thunder +70000 +35000 +450

Looking to place a futures bet on the Jazz? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.