Harrison Barnes will take the court for the Sacramento Kings on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, against the Portland Trail Blazers.

In a 120-109 loss to the Suns (his previous action) Barnes produced 11 points.

Let's break down Barnes' prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Harrison Barnes Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 14.9 12.2 Rebounds 4.5 4.6 3.4 Assists -- 1.6 1.1 PRA 19.5 21.1 16.7 PR 18.5 19.5 15.6 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.1



Harrison Barnes Insights vs. the Trail Blazers

Barnes has taken 9.7 shots per game this season and made 4.6 per game, which account for 11.1% and 10.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's taken 4.5 threes per game, or 12.3% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Barnes' opponents, the Trail Blazers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 28th, averaging 100.5 possessions per game, while his Kings average 103.3 per game, which ranks 25th among NBA teams.

The Trail Blazers are the 18th-best defensive squad in the league, giving up 115 points per contest.

The Trail Blazers are the third-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 41.4 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Trail Blazers have given up 26 per game, 25th in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Trail Blazers have allowed 12 makes per contest, 12th in the league.

Harrison Barnes vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/19/2022 31 9 8 4 0 1 0

