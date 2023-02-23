Golden Knights vs. Flames Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - February 23
The Vegas Golden Knights (34-18-5) host the Calgary Flames (26-20-11) at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, February 23 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, SNW, TVAS, and SN1. The Golden Knights have won four in a row at home.
During the past 10 contests for the Golden Knights (5-2-3), their offense has put up 31 goals while their defense has conceded 22 goals. They have registered 26 power-play opportunities during that span, and have scored one goal (3.8%).
To prepare for this matchup, here's who we project to secure the win in Thursday's hockey action.
Golden Knights vs. Flames Predictions for Thursday
Our model for this contest calls for a final score of Golden Knights 4, Flames 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-150)
- Total Pick: Over (6)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Golden Knights (-1.2)
Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.
Golden Knights Splits and Trends
- The Golden Knights are 8-5-13 in overtime contests on their way to a 34-18-5 overall record.
- Vegas is 13-7-3 (29 points) in its 23 games decided by one goal.
- Looking at the eight times this season the Golden Knights ended a game with only one goal, they have a 1-6-1 record, good for three points.
- Vegas has scored a pair of goals in 16 games this season (4-9-3 record, 11 points).
- The Golden Knights are 29-2-1 in the 32 games when they have scored more than two goals (to record 59 points).
- In the 19 games when Vegas has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it registered 26 points after finishing 13-6-0.
- In the 30 games when it outshot its opponent, Vegas is 20-7-3 (43 points).
- The Golden Knights have been outshot by opponents in 23 games, going 11-10-2 to register 24 points.
|Golden Knights Rank
|Golden Knights AVG
|Flames AVG
|Flames Rank
|13th
|3.21
|Goals Scored
|3.14
|16th
|10th
|2.77
|Goals Allowed
|3.04
|15th
|10th
|32.6
|Shots
|35.4
|2nd
|9th
|30.1
|Shots Allowed
|27.3
|2nd
|19th
|20.9%
|Power Play %
|19%
|25th
|16th
|79%
|Penalty Kill %
|81.6%
|9th
Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.
Golden Knights vs. Flames Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SNW, TVAS, and SN1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.