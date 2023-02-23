The Vegas Golden Knights (34-18-5) host the Calgary Flames (26-20-11) at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, February 23 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, SNW, TVAS, and SN1. The Golden Knights have won four in a row at home.

During the past 10 contests for the Golden Knights (5-2-3), their offense has put up 31 goals while their defense has conceded 22 goals. They have registered 26 power-play opportunities during that span, and have scored one goal (3.8%).

To prepare for this matchup, here's who we project to secure the win in Thursday's hockey action.

Golden Knights vs. Flames Predictions for Thursday

Our model for this contest calls for a final score of Golden Knights 4, Flames 2.

Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-150)

Golden Knights (-150) Total Pick: Over (6)

Over (6) Computer Predicted Spread: Golden Knights (-1.2)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights are 8-5-13 in overtime contests on their way to a 34-18-5 overall record.

Vegas is 13-7-3 (29 points) in its 23 games decided by one goal.

Looking at the eight times this season the Golden Knights ended a game with only one goal, they have a 1-6-1 record, good for three points.

Vegas has scored a pair of goals in 16 games this season (4-9-3 record, 11 points).

The Golden Knights are 29-2-1 in the 32 games when they have scored more than two goals (to record 59 points).

In the 19 games when Vegas has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it registered 26 points after finishing 13-6-0.

In the 30 games when it outshot its opponent, Vegas is 20-7-3 (43 points).

The Golden Knights have been outshot by opponents in 23 games, going 11-10-2 to register 24 points.

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Flames AVG Flames Rank 13th 3.21 Goals Scored 3.14 16th 10th 2.77 Goals Allowed 3.04 15th 10th 32.6 Shots 35.4 2nd 9th 30.1 Shots Allowed 27.3 2nd 19th 20.9% Power Play % 19% 25th 16th 79% Penalty Kill % 81.6% 9th

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Golden Knights vs. Flames Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SNW, TVAS, and SN1

ESPN, SNW, TVAS, and SN1 Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.