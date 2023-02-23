The Sacramento Kings, Domantas Sabonis included, square off versus the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on February 14, Sabonis posted 24 points, 15 rebounds, seven assists and two steals in a 120-109 loss versus the Suns.

Below, we dig into Sabonis' stats and trends to help you find the top prop bets.

Domantas Sabonis Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 20.5 18.8 20.4 Rebounds 13.5 12.3 11.7 Assists 6.5 6.9 5.0 PRA 39.5 38 37.1 PR 33.5 31.1 32.1 3PM 0.5 0.4 0.3



Domantas Sabonis Insights vs. the Trail Blazers

This season, he's put up 12.8% of the Kings' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 11.6 per contest.

Sabonis' opponents, the Trail Blazers, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 100.5 possessions per game, while his Kings rank 25th in possessions per game with 103.3.

The Trail Blazers are the 18th-best defensive squad in the league, giving up 115 points per game.

The Trail Blazers are the third-ranked team in the league, allowing 41.4 rebounds per contest.

Conceding 26 assists per game, the Trail Blazers are the 25th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Trail Blazers are ranked 12th in the NBA, giving up 12 makes per game.

Domantas Sabonis vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/19/2022 33 13 4 5 0 1 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.