The Sacramento Kings, with De'Aaron Fox, hit the court versus the Portland Trail Blazers at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday.

Fox, in his last time out, had 35 points and four assists in a 120-109 loss to the Suns.

Below we will dive into Fox's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

De'Aaron Fox Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 24.8 27.6 Rebounds 4.5 4.3 4.2 Assists 6.5 6.2 7.1 PRA 37.5 35.3 38.9 PR 30.5 29.1 31.8 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.2



De'Aaron Fox Insights vs. the Trail Blazers

This season, De'Aaron Fox has made 9.2 field goals per game, which accounts for 19.5% of his team's total makes.

He's put up 4.7 threes per game, or 11.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Fox's Kings average 103.3 possessions per game, which ranks 25th among NBA teams, while the Trail Blazers are one of the league's slowest with 100.5 possessions per contest.

Allowing 115.0 points per game, the Trail Blazers are the 18th-ranked team in the league on defense.

On the glass, the Trail Blazers have allowed 41.4 rebounds per contest, which puts them third in the league.

The Trail Blazers allow 26.0 assists per contest, 25th-ranked in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Trail Blazers are ranked 12th in the NBA, giving up 12.0 makes per contest.

De'Aaron Fox vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/19/2022 35 33 7 7 5 0 2

