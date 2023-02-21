Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Vegas Golden Knights (34-18-4) will aim to extend a five-game win streak when they take on the Chicago Blackhawks (18-32-5) on the road on Tuesday, February 21 at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SportsNet RM.
Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks Game Info
- When: Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SportsNet RM
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Golden Knights (-280)
|Blackhawks (+235)
|6.5
Golden Knights Betting Insights
- The Golden Knights are 24-16 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- Vegas has won all six games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -280 or shorter.
- The Golden Knights have a 73.7% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- In 22 of 56 matches this season, Vegas and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.
Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks Rankings
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|Blackhawks Total (Rank)
|181 (14th)
|Goals
|136 (32nd)
|156 (9th)
|Goals Allowed
|199 (25th)
|31 (24th)
|Power Play Goals
|27 (29th)
|28 (4th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|39 (22nd)
Golden Knights Advanced Stats
- Four of Vegas' past 10 contests hit the over.
- The Golden Knights and their opponents have averaged 6.3 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.2 less than the over/under in this matchup (6.5).
- During their past 10 games, the Golden Knights have scored 0.7 more goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Golden Knights are ranked 14th in the NHL with 181 goals this season, an average of 3.2 per contest.
- The Golden Knights have allowed the ninth-fewest goals in league play this season, 156 (2.8 per game).
- With a +25 goal differential, they're ranked 10th-best in the NHL.
