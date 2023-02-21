The Vegas Golden Knights (34-18-4) will aim to extend a five-game win streak when they take on the Chicago Blackhawks (18-32-5) on the road on Tuesday, February 21 at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SportsNet RM.

Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Favorite Underdog Total Golden Knights (-280) Blackhawks (+235) 6.5

Golden Knights Betting Insights

The Golden Knights are 24-16 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

Vegas has won all six games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -280 or shorter.

The Golden Knights have a 73.7% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

In 22 of 56 matches this season, Vegas and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks Rankings

Golden Knights Total (Rank) Blackhawks Total (Rank) 181 (14th) Goals 136 (32nd) 156 (9th) Goals Allowed 199 (25th) 31 (24th) Power Play Goals 27 (29th) 28 (4th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 39 (22nd)

Golden Knights Advanced Stats

Four of Vegas' past 10 contests hit the over.

The Golden Knights and their opponents have averaged 6.3 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.2 less than the over/under in this matchup (6.5).

During their past 10 games, the Golden Knights have scored 0.7 more goals per game than their average on the season.

The Golden Knights are ranked 14th in the NHL with 181 goals this season, an average of 3.2 per contest.

The Golden Knights have allowed the ninth-fewest goals in league play this season, 156 (2.8 per game).

With a +25 goal differential, they're ranked 10th-best in the NHL.

