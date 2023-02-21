The Vegas Golden Knights (34-18-4) will attempt to continue a five-game win streak when they take on the Chicago Blackhawks (18-32-5) on the road on Tuesday, February 21 at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SportsNet RM.

Over the last 10 games, the Golden Knights have registered a 6-2-2 record after putting up 35 total goals (one power-play goal on 26 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 3.8%). Their opponents have scored a combined 22 goals in those games.

Before watching this matchup, here is a peek at which squad we predict will come out on top in Tuesday's action on the ice.

Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer model for this game calls for a final score of Golden Knights 4, Blackhawks 2.

Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-280)

Golden Knights (-280) Total Pick: Under (6.5)

Under (6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Golden Knights (-1.1)

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights have gone 8-4-12 in overtime games as part of an overall record of 34-18-4.

In the 23 games Vegas has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 13-7-3 record (good for 29 points).

The eight times this season the Golden Knights finished a game with just one goal, they went 1-6-1 (three points).

Vegas has finished 4-9-2 in the 15 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering 10 points).

The Golden Knights have scored three or more goals 32 times, and are 29-2-1 in those games (to register 59 points).

In the 19 games when Vegas has recorded a lone power-play goal, it has a 13-6-0 record (26 points).

When it has outshot opponents, Vegas is 20-7-3 (43 points).

The Golden Knights have been outshot by opponents 22 times, and went 11-10-1 (23 points).

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 13th 3.23 Goals Scored 2.47 31st 10th 2.79 Goals Allowed 3.62 27th 10th 32.6 Shots 26.8 31st 9th 30.0 Shots Allowed 33.6 26th 18th 21.1% Power Play % 17.0% 27th 15th 79.3% Penalty Kill % 76.2% 22nd

Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SportsNet RM

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

