How to Watch the Nevada vs. Fresno State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 18
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 11:17 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Fresno State Bulldogs (9-19) will attempt to stop a five-game home losing streak when squaring off versus the Nevada Wolf Pack (8-17) on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Save Mart Center, airing at 7:30 PM ET.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we lay out all the info you need to watch this matchup on fuboTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Nevada Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Save Mart Center in Fresno, California
- TV: Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Nevada vs. Fresno State Scoring Comparison
- The Wolf Pack's 65.4 points per game are 5.4 more points than the 60 the Bulldogs give up.
- Nevada has a 4-1 record when giving up fewer than 58.6 points.
- Nevada is 8-8 when it scores more than 60 points.
- The Bulldogs put up 9.6 fewer points per game (58.6) than the Wolf Pack give up (68.2).
- Fresno State is 2-2 when scoring more than 68.2 points.
- Fresno State is 9-10 when it gives up fewer than 65.4 points.
Nevada Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/4/2023
|@ Utah State
|W 68-63
|Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
|2/9/2023
|San Diego State
|L 67-51
|Lawlor Events Center
|2/11/2023
|New Mexico
|L 79-71
|Lawlor Events Center
|2/18/2023
|@ Fresno State
|-
|Save Mart Center
|2/23/2023
|@ Wyoming
|-
|Arena-Auditorium
|2/25/2023
|@ Air Force
|-
|Clune Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.