The Fresno State Bulldogs (9-19) will attempt to stop a five-game home losing streak when squaring off versus the Nevada Wolf Pack (8-17) on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Save Mart Center, airing at 7:30 PM ET.

Nevada Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Save Mart Center in Fresno, California TV: Stadium

Nevada vs. Fresno State Scoring Comparison

The Wolf Pack's 65.4 points per game are 5.4 more points than the 60 the Bulldogs give up.

Nevada has a 4-1 record when giving up fewer than 58.6 points.

Nevada is 8-8 when it scores more than 60 points.

The Bulldogs put up 9.6 fewer points per game (58.6) than the Wolf Pack give up (68.2).

Fresno State is 2-2 when scoring more than 68.2 points.

Fresno State is 9-10 when it gives up fewer than 65.4 points.

