The Fresno State Bulldogs (9-19) will attempt to stop a five-game home losing streak when squaring off versus the Nevada Wolf Pack (8-17) on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Save Mart Center, airing at 7:30 PM ET.

Nevada Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Nevada vs. Fresno State Scoring Comparison

  • The Wolf Pack's 65.4 points per game are 5.4 more points than the 60 the Bulldogs give up.
  • Nevada has a 4-1 record when giving up fewer than 58.6 points.
  • Nevada is 8-8 when it scores more than 60 points.
  • The Bulldogs put up 9.6 fewer points per game (58.6) than the Wolf Pack give up (68.2).
  • Fresno State is 2-2 when scoring more than 68.2 points.
  • Fresno State is 9-10 when it gives up fewer than 65.4 points.

Nevada Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/4/2023 @ Utah State W 68-63 Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
2/9/2023 San Diego State L 67-51 Lawlor Events Center
2/11/2023 New Mexico L 79-71 Lawlor Events Center
2/18/2023 @ Fresno State - Save Mart Center
2/23/2023 @ Wyoming - Arena-Auditorium
2/25/2023 @ Air Force - Clune Arena

