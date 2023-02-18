The Nevada Wolf Pack (20-6, 10-3 MWC) will attempt to extend a four-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Utah State Aggies (20-7, 9-5 MWC) on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Utah State vs. Nevada matchup.

Nevada vs. Utah State Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in Logan, Utah

Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in Logan, Utah How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

Nevada vs. Utah State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Nevada vs. Utah State Betting Trends

Nevada has compiled an 18-7-0 record against the spread this year.

The Wolf Pack have covered the spread twice this season (2-3 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.

Utah State has covered 15 times in 26 matchups with a spread this season.

A total of 17 out of the Aggies' 26 games this season have gone over the point total.

Nevada Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +30000

+30000 Nevada has a 0.3% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

