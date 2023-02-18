The Nevada Wolf Pack (20-6, 10-3 MWC) will attempt to extend a four-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Utah State Aggies (20-7, 9-5 MWC) on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Utah State vs. Nevada matchup.

Nevada vs. Utah State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in Logan, Utah
  • How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Nevada vs. Utah State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Utah State Moneyline Nevada Moneyline
BetMGM Utah State (-4.5) 145.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Utah State (-4.5) 146 -190 +160 Bet on this game with DraftKings
Tipico Utah State (-4.5) 145.5 - - Bet on this game with Tipico

Nevada vs. Utah State Betting Trends

  • Nevada has compiled an 18-7-0 record against the spread this year.
  • The Wolf Pack have covered the spread twice this season (2-3 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.
  • Utah State has covered 15 times in 26 matchups with a spread this season.
  • A total of 17 out of the Aggies' 26 games this season have gone over the point total.

Nevada Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +30000
  • Nevada has a 0.3% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.