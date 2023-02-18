Nevada vs. Utah State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 18
The Nevada Wolf Pack (20-6, 10-3 MWC) will attempt to extend a four-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Utah State Aggies (20-7, 9-5 MWC) on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Utah State vs. Nevada matchup.
Nevada vs. Utah State Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in Logan, Utah
- How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network
Nevada vs. Utah State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Utah State Moneyline
|Nevada Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Utah State (-4.5)
|145.5
|-
|-
|DraftKings
|Utah State (-4.5)
|146
|-190
|+160
|Tipico
|Utah State (-4.5)
|145.5
|-
|-
Nevada vs. Utah State Betting Trends
- Nevada has compiled an 18-7-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Wolf Pack have covered the spread twice this season (2-3 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.
- Utah State has covered 15 times in 26 matchups with a spread this season.
- A total of 17 out of the Aggies' 26 games this season have gone over the point total.
Nevada Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +30000
- Nevada has a 0.3% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
