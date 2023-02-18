The Tampa Bay Lightning (35-16-3) visit the Vegas Golden Knights (33-18-4), who have won four straight, on Saturday, February 18 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSUN, and SportsNet RM.

In the last 10 games, the Golden Knights have registered a 5-3-2 record after putting up 32 total goals (one power-play goal on 24 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 4.2%). Their opponents have scored a combined 21 goals in those games.

Here is our pick for who will capture the victory in Saturday's game.

Golden Knights vs. Lightning Predictions for Saturday

Our projections model for this matchup predicts a final score of Golden Knights 4, Lightning 3.

Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (+105)

Golden Knights (+105) Total Pick: Under (6.5)

Under (6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Golden Knights (-0.6)

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights (33-18-4 overall) have posted a record of 8-4-12 in games that have needed OT this season.

Vegas has earned 27 points (12-7-3) in its 22 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Golden Knights scored only one goal in eight games and have gone 1-6-1 (three points).

Vegas has 10 points (4-9-2) when scoring exactly two goals this season.

The Golden Knights have scored at least three goals in 31 games, earning 57 points from those contests.

Vegas has scored a lone power-play goal in 19 games this season and has registered 26 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Vegas is 19-7-3 (41 points).

The Golden Knights have been outshot by opponents in 22 games, going 11-10-1 to register 23 points.

Lightning Rank Lightning AVG Golden Knights AVG Golden Knights Rank 5th 3.50 Goals Scored 3.20 15th 12th 2.87 Goals Allowed 2.76 10th 12th 32.3 Shots 32.7 10th 18th 31.5 Shots Allowed 30.1 9th 3rd 25.3% Power Play % 21.4% 18th 10th 80.9% Penalty Kill % 79.5% 17th

Golden Knights vs. Lightning Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and SportsNet RM

ESPN+, BSSUN, and SportsNet RM

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

