The UNLV Lady Rebels (24-2) will attempt to extend a 15-game winning run when hosting the San Jose State Spartans (3-21) on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at Cox Pavilion. It airs at 9:30 PM ET on MW Network.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

UNLV Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

UNLV vs. San Jose State Scoring Comparison

  • The Spartans put up 8.7 fewer points per game (55.4) than the Lady Rebels allow (64.1).
  • San Jose State has a 3-18 record when allowing fewer than 77.8 points.
  • San Jose State has put together a 2-3 record in games it scores more than 64.1 points.
  • The Lady Rebels record 10.4 more points per game (77.8) than the Spartans give up (67.4).
  • UNLV has a 21-1 record when putting up more than 67.4 points.
  • UNLV is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 55.4 points.

UNLV Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/4/2023 @ Air Force W 98-57 Clune Arena
2/9/2023 Fresno State W 64-63 Cox Pavilion
2/11/2023 @ Boise State W 76-63 ExtraMile Arena
2/16/2023 San Jose State - Cox Pavilion
2/23/2023 Utah State - Cox Pavilion
2/25/2023 San Diego State - Cox Pavilion

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.