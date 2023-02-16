How to Watch the UNLV vs. San Jose State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 16
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 11:15 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The UNLV Lady Rebels (24-2) will attempt to extend a 15-game winning run when hosting the San Jose State Spartans (3-21) on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at Cox Pavilion. It airs at 9:30 PM ET on MW Network.
UNLV Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nevada
UNLV vs. San Jose State Scoring Comparison
- The Spartans put up 8.7 fewer points per game (55.4) than the Lady Rebels allow (64.1).
- San Jose State has a 3-18 record when allowing fewer than 77.8 points.
- San Jose State has put together a 2-3 record in games it scores more than 64.1 points.
- The Lady Rebels record 10.4 more points per game (77.8) than the Spartans give up (67.4).
- UNLV has a 21-1 record when putting up more than 67.4 points.
- UNLV is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 55.4 points.
UNLV Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/4/2023
|@ Air Force
|W 98-57
|Clune Arena
|2/9/2023
|Fresno State
|W 64-63
|Cox Pavilion
|2/11/2023
|@ Boise State
|W 76-63
|ExtraMile Arena
|2/16/2023
|San Jose State
|-
|Cox Pavilion
|2/23/2023
|Utah State
|-
|Cox Pavilion
|2/25/2023
|San Diego State
|-
|Cox Pavilion
